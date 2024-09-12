Andaz Macau Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary With a Spectacular Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar

Taking place on September 14, this one-of-a-kind event showcases Macau’s incredible gastronomic heritage through a variety of Portuguese and Chinese regional delicacies, highlighting the hotel’s commitment to creating unique and inspiring experiences



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2024 – Andaz Macau, the dynamic lifestyle hotel concept at Galaxy Macau™, celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with a spectacular Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar showcasing Macau’s incredible gastronomic heritage. Taking place at Andaz Kitchen – Level 6, North Tower of Andaz Macau from 12 noon on September 14, this one-of-a-kind event will give guests the opportunity to experience a wide range of authentic regional delicacies from Portugal and China, along with handpicked wines and spirits, and live music.

Andaz Macau, the dynamic lifestyle hotel concept at Galaxy Macau™, celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with a spectacular Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar showcasing Macau’s incredible gastronomic heritage.

Underlining Macau’s status as a global dining hub and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the event also supports the Macau SAR Government’s ‘Tourism + Gastronomy’ initiative and the efforts to develop the city into a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.

Portuguese coastal seafood or fiery Sichuan favorites, comforting desserts or creative cocktails, the vibrant celebration is all about finding what you love and sharing them with the ones you love.

This bazaar caps a hugely successful first year for Andaz Macau, which officially opened on September 15, 2023. The largest Andaz hotel in the world, with over 700 rooms and suites, Andaz Macau has already won a host of accolades and awards, including The Best Hotels in Macau Top 5 in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, the Most Anticipated New Hotel of the Year 2023 on HotelShare Media, Best New Hotel in China in the TTG China Travel Awards, and Best Trendy Hotel in The Bund Design Hotel Awards.

An all-day dining neighborhood destination featuring live-action cooking where chefs create Portuguese, Macanese and neighborhood dishes. In a nod to the maritime history of Macau, wooden archways are built into the interiors above, and the Portuguese mosaic tiles (azulejos) on the floor are a reminder of the city’s European heritage.

Meaning “personal style” in Hindi, Andaz is known for celebrating the individuality of each guest, and creating inspiring experiences that bring each destination to life through a kaleidoscope of local culture. Andaz Macau is also home to dynamic culinary venues, where guests can experience authentic flavors of Macau and classic dishes from around the world. Andaz Kitchen is an all-day dining destination featuring live-action cooking displays, where guests can enjoy Portuguese and neighborhood cuisines. Guests can savor creative cocktails prepared by our mixologists or local beers in Andaz Bar.

From the northern Portuguese region of Trás-os-Montes and Douro, guests can enjoy Bola de Carne à Transmontana (Smoked Charcuterie and Olive Oil Bread), Cozido à Portuguesa (Portuguese Meat and Vegetable Stew), and Toucinho do Céu (Egg and Almond Cake), etc.

The central Portuguese regions of Beiras and Estremadura offer such delicacies as Sopa de Peixe da Nazaré (Seafood Soup), Pataniscas de Bacalhau (Codfish Flat Cakes with Tomato Rice), Arroz de Cabidela (Chicken and Blood Rice),etc.

From the southern regions of Alentejo and the Algarve, visitors can enjoy Sopa Alentejana com Bacalhau (Garlic and Coriander Soup with Sourdough and Codfish), Carne de Porco à Alentejana (Braised Pork Collar with Clams and Fried Potatoes), Sericaia (Cinnamon and Egg Clay Cake), etc.

And from the islands of Madeira and the Azores come dishes such as Polvo Guisado dos Açores (Red Wine Stewed Octopus with Garlic Olive Oil), etc.

A nod to Macau’s cultural diversity, the bazaar brings the culinary landscape of Portugal and China to life through the expertise of Andaz Macau’s Portuguese Executive Chef André and the Chefs de Cuisine of Galaxy Macau’s Chinese restaurants—Bei Shan Lou, Spicy Sichuan and Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant.

Providing even more tempting options, regional signature dishes from the North, West, and South of China will be served up by the talented chefs from some of Galaxy Macau’s best-loved restaurants, including Bei Shan Lou, Spicy Sichuan, and Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant, offering visitors from near and far the opportunity to expand their culinary horizons while immersing themselves in Macau’s unique gastronomic heritage. Guests can wash it all down with Poncha from Madeira, wines from famous Portuguese regions such as Douro and Dão, and wine from Ningxia. Enhancing the celebratory atmosphere, meanwhile, will be an eclectic live music.

Entry to the bazaar is free, allowing visitors to create their own unique culinary journey by purchasing tokens and exchanging them for their choice of dishes and beverages. One token is priced at MOP 38, while multiple token packages are also available at MOP 168 (5 tokens), MOP 328 (10 tokens), and MOP 628 (20 tokens).

Andaz Macau 1ˢᵗ Anniversary Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar

Time: 12:00 – 24:00, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Location: Andaz Kitchen – Level 6, North Tower, Andaz Macau

Discount: Enjoy up to 20% of Food & Drinks Tokens discount with your ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card

Book Hotline: +853 8883 2221

(*Free Entry)

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.

Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests’ service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.

Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.

Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.