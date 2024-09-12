Hang Lung Joins Forces With InterContinental Hotels Group to Introduce Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai

Transforming the serviced apartment tower into Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai will strengthen the offerings of the complex and the Xujiahui district



HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2024 – Hang Lung Group (SEHK stock code: 00010) (“Hang Lung” or “the Group”) today announced that its terraced Grand Gateway 66 Serviced Apartment, located within the Group’s Grand Gateway 66 commercial complex in Shanghai, will be revitalized with the introduction of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants—a luxury boutique brand under InterContinental Hotels Group (“IHG”). Named Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai and scheduled to open by the end of 2026, the hotel will not only enhance the competitive advantage of Grand Gateway 66 but will inject vitality into the Xujiahui business district, providing a new urban luxury living experience.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Group (left), and Mr. Daniel Aylmer, Chief Executive Officer of IHG Greater China (right), sign the agreement to transform the Grand Gateway 66 Serviced Apartment into Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai

Seamlessly connected to Grand Gateway 66, a hub of luxury brands and experiences, Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai will offer an integrated lifestyle that encompasses dining, living, travel, shopping, and entertainment, meeting the demands of business and leisure travelers for personalization and perfectly aligning with Hang Lung’s vision to create compelling spaces that enrich lives. The hotel will feature 149 guestrooms, a rooftop garden, a sky terrace, and an outdoor swimming pool, offering an oasis of relaxation amid the hustle and bustle of the city.

(From left to right) Mr. Symon Bridle, Consultant – Hotel, Hang Lung Properties; Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation, Hang Lung Properties; Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Group; Mr. Daniel Aylmer, Chief Executive Officer of IHG Greater China; Mr. Kent Sun, Chief Development Officer of IHG Greater China; and Mr. Peter Zhou, Vice President of IHG Greater China at the signing ceremony for Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Group, said, “Grand Gateway 66, Hang Lung’s inaugural project in mainland China, has stood as one of the most iconic commercial complexes in the heart of Xujiahui business district since it opened its doors. Our partnership with InterContinental Hotels Group to transform the Grand Gateway 66 Serviced Apartment into Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai marks a significant step in enhancing the complex’s positioning as the ‘GATEWAY TO INSPIRATION,’ as well as its international and domestic appeal. This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to Xujiahui district, elevating its offerings and status while addressing the demand for luxury hospitality in the area. It is our vision to infuse inspiration, energy, and vibrancy into the city of Shanghai, thereby strengthening our presence in the commercial real estate market.”

Daniel Aylmer, CEO, IHG Greater China, said, “Entering Greater China for 49 years, IHG has been dedicated to this market, with a strong focus on expanding our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in top-tier cities. The launch of Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai marks an important step in bringing the Kimpton brand to a wider guest and expand our footprint in the luxury and boutique hotel sector in key cities. We are excited to partner with the Hang Lung Group to create a premier lifestyle destination in Xujiahui commercial hub, establishing Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai as a new landmark with vibrant urban social experiences. Looking ahead, we are eager to further expand our portfolio of Luxury & Lifestyle hotels across Greater China, catering to the diverse and personalized travel needs of our global guests.”

Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai is expected to open by the end of 2026, bringing a new urban luxury lifestyle to the heart of the Xujiahui business district (Remarks: the photo is an artist’s impression for reference only)

Guided by a design-first ethos, Kimpton Xujiahui Shanghai will draw inspiration from Shanghai’s vibrant culture and architectural heritage. The hotel’s exterior will blend the original structure with elegantly curved rooflines and ridges, embodying the unique spatial rhythm of the city. In line with the project’s luxury positioning, Grand Gateway 66 will curate a diverse array of premium experiences along with the hotel for discerning customers, setting new trends in Xujiahui and opening new avenues for consumption growth while further integrating Shanghai’s high-end business, cultural, and tourism sectors.

Hashtag: #HangLungGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited (SEHK stock code: 00010) is one of Hong Kong’s most established listed companies with more than 60 years of experience in the property development market.

Through our subsidiary Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101), the Group develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the “66” brand, the Group’s Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the “Pulse of the City”.

At Hang Lung Group – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com/en-us/group.