Inaugural Realtors Round Table: A Night of Celebration and Recognition

A prestigious accolade in the realtors’ community, boasting 199 members in its inaugural year

27 top-tier Millionaire Members, 44 Elite Members, 128 Members from Singapore and Malaysia

Year-long exclusive benefits to Club Members, from award presentations to exclusive event invitations

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2024 – In a landmark event, the real estate industry’s most distinguished professionals from Singapore and Malaysia gathered for the inaugural Realtors Round Table. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession.

Winners and exclusive members of the Realtors Round Table 2024

The Realtors Round Table gala night took place on Sept 13 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre and brought together top-tier realtors from Singapore and Malaysia. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches and valuable networking opportunities.

Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market, for the year 2023.

Method of production Member Rising Star Member Millionaire Member Received commission* $200,000 – $499,999 $500,000 – $999,999 ≥ $1,000,000 * Based on production between Jan 1, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).

“We’re making history tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited to have you all here for this special occasion. We’re here to set a new benchmark by recognising the top 3% of realtors in the region, based on their commissions in their local currencies. This is a first for our industry, and we’re thrilled to lead the way,” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore says.

During the application process, realtors submit their commission amount for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.

“Your role [as realtors] is more relevant than ever. Clients aren’t just looking for someone to help them buy or sell — they need a trusted advisor, someone who knows the market deeply and can provide smart, data-driven guidance. This award isn’t just about recognising your hardwork; it’s about setting a new standard and sharpening your competitive edge — both within Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond. We want to see our agents not just leading on home ground, but also competing and thriving on a regional and even global level.” says Alvin Ong, managing director of EdgeProp Malaysia.

“2023 and 2024 haven’t exactly been smooth sailing high interest rates and the rising cost of living have made things tough for all of us. But this industry is full of fighters. You’ve all shown incredible resilience, adapting to challenges and finding ways to succeed no matter what. That’s what makes tonight so special, we’re celebrating that spirit of determination and excellence.” Tong adds.

Please refer to the complete list of 2024 members below:

MILLIONAIRE MEMBER Singapore Malaysia Name CEA licence no. Name licence no. Chin Zhong-Cheng, Loyalle R047968G Bong Hui Fong (Chanel) REN 31055 Chua Ang Shen (Veroy) R043421G Chan Ai Mei (Ashby) REN 12986 Er Say Ling (Lynn) R024060I Choo Kok Shiong (Vincent) REN 3030 Heng Chun Weng (Ryan) R009016Z Hii Hiang Hui (Lawrence) REN 09955 Lee Li Choon, Rena R028501G Jiang Hong (Rita) REN 31575 Leong Min Xian (Fina) R061129A Kong Chin Siong (Robert) REN 45492 Lim Yongda (Aric) R007953J Liew Kok Seong (Sean) REN 30734 Seow Kuan Huat, Kane R049821E Lim Sian How (Elvyn) PEA 2222 Stella Thio Li Hwa R030286H Low Hui Fern (Joyce) PEA 2227 Tan Yi Wen, Christina R051233A Ng Wei Loon (Ryan) REN 44187 Tan Yong Da (Bendon) R028277h Ong Choon Liang (Jeremy) PEA 2933 Teh Li Rong R061074J Tan Yee Hwa (Eva) REN 08416 Tiang Weileen (Lynn) R008601D Teh Chun Seong (Joseph) PEA 2171 Yee Fu (Ken) REN 07896 Yeoh Zhee Yi (Roy) REN 06714

ELITE MEMBER Singapore Malaysia Name CEA licence no. Name licence no. Sean Chua R064675D Chai Kean Wei (Kenneth) REN 43663 Lim Hwee Kian, Eileen R006329D Cheah Chee Choon (Sean) PEA 3321 Wong Su-Yin, Stefanie R026642Z Chen Farn Huei (Jordan) REN 07192 Chua Mei Hui (Rayne) R058058B Chong Choon Foon (Stephon) REN 35099 Chen Jianwei, Michael R064750J Chua Ren Kang (Kenny) REN 42544 Chua Rui Song, Alvin R051901H Chua Yee Siew (Viannie) REN 34954 Eve Tang R060448A Gan Kok Seng (Jason) PEA 2941 Goh Bee Lay (Elaine) R042676A Kho Xue Hui (Emily) REN 06656 Goh Wei Nam (Martin) R001839F Khoo Leh Chan (Fanny) REN 18659 Jay Peck Jiajie R058592D Lau Ung Siang (David) REN 31258 Koh Jin Min (Adrian) R045184G Lee Wei Xiang (John) REN 20607 Kor Jiunn Long (Rambo) R031725C Liaw Teck Fui (Vincent) PEA 3126 Lai Yee Chuang (Yvonne) R057768I Lim Hwee Ming (Steven) REN 35977 Ler Boon Min (Raymond) R003417J Lim Wai Chun (Simon) REN 12367 Lim Chi Yan, Ron R018220Z Loh Sook Yee (Sukyie) REN 17246 Lim Wei Lie, Valerie (Val Lin) R063241H Mabel Mak P.E PEA 0985 Lincoln Choo Kian Boon R024093E Mohammad Badrul Hisyam Bin Roslan REN 18461 Lum Tze Tian (Tt Lum) R062759G Sia Han Yuen (Mason) REN 00792 Ng Wei Cheah (Alex) R009772E Teah Su Hoey (Celine) REN 14439 Nigel Lee Ping Sha R063275B Phoebe Ang Si Oon R027574G Therasa Lee Mei Hua R010826C Willi Ching Choon Yong R014380H Wu Luxi (Lucy Wu) R062904B

MEMBER Singapore Singapore Malaysia Name CEA licence no. Name CEA licence no. Name licence no. Ang Ziqiang (Ethan) R023603B Lim Zhanhong (Luke) R057337C Ang Poo Chin REN 07212 Phua Wee Kwong, Daniel R008941B Lin Guohan, Eugene R058135Z Cheah Meng Fei (Alex) REN 10638 Irene (Joan) Sim Beng Choo R024277F Liong Phang Fei R057131A Cheng Chii Dyi (Sam) REN 34574 Sharon Koh Kai Ling R050348J Loh Wai Ching (Sharon) R056401C Chiam Tat Yang (TY Chiam) REN 41318 Ng Jon Colin R061717F Low Kai Wai (Angie) R019069E Chong Ming Ming REN 07221 Yang Zi Xuan, Maggie R051087H Mak Geng Yuan (Mak G Y) R062338I Choo Way Mun (Waymond) REN 51426 Sim Kian Heng, James R051809G Mary Tan R007295A Foo Seong Chun (Kent) REN 02363 Tay Hwee Pheng (Edith) R002319E Michele Ciola (Michael) R012594Z Gan Yee Chuan (Forrest) PEA 3023 Aveena d/o Bala (June) R014013B Mohamad Zaidil bin Mohamad Fadillah (ZaI) R029323J Hii Ching Ching (Jelica) REN 33360 Aaron Ban Qi Wei R061593I Mohammad Shahid bin Noor’ain (Agent Shahid) R056080H Jaleela Banu Binti Ahmad Jalaludin REN 28458 Budi Rayy Utomo R065596C Muhammad Rusysi bin Roslan R062778C Khoo Chun Mun (Raymond) REN 46969 Chan Koon Koon (Vincent) R027184I Nancy Tan R041725H Koo Chun Hin (Frankie) REN 13007 Cheow Fon Ee (Michelle) R016038I Ng Mee Kwan (Irene) R056696B Kow Suet Yee (Annie) REN 15827 Chew Hock Ngee R041715J Ng Sok Fang (Alice) R053550A Kwok Chun Yon (Kenneth) REN 00632 Chew Sue Ling, Gwendelene (Wendy) R044876E Ng Weifeng (Martin) R059394C Lai Miew Yee (Jamie) REN 27633 Choo Tong San (Chris) R016290Z Ong Choon Hau (Andy) R045490J Lee Hui Hui (Fiona) REN 57657 Christina Wong Chan Chan R020212Z Ong Shengjie (Jayden) R058842G Lee Mun Keong (Chris) REN 09170 Chua Ah Kiang (Karen) R063197G Oon Wei Pin R062703A Lim Hock Kiang (Donny) REN 58102 Chua Lay Wee (Dorothy) R006647A Peh Ping Ping (Ashlyn) R059953D Lim Mei Woon (Eunice) REN 11239 Chua Yeow Keng (Alvin) R065182F Puan Shook Yee (Sharon) R052312J Lim Pei Wen (Alexis) REN 56022 Chuah Chi Hong, Alex R010027J R Ashcvin Mani R022883H Lo Vui Shian (Sean) REN 14798 Esther Choo Ling Lee R020693A Rozaiman bin Roza (Aiman Roza) R064095D Loo Hon Wai (Andy) PEA 2665 Gabriel Lim Tze Shaun, Ian R062754F Seow Ting Yun, Lisa R057486H Mohammad Saufi Syafiq Bin Shamsul Bahri PEA 3719 Gerard Andrew Enbaraj Simon R024829D Sharol Pek Sher Yin R060616F Moo Shue Mei (Sherley) REN 24559 Goh Kang Ho (Alex) R024505H Siew Chee Chiang, Francis R065207G Ng Chee Leong (Kenny) REN 15494 Goh Mui Wah (Megan) R005250J Sim Bei De, Kenny R065648A Ong Eu Chieh (Eugene) REN 54804 Ho Yingxing, Dan R050706J Soh Boon Heng (Nicholas) R002539B Ong Liang Hao (Matt) REN 64639 How Hee Hsiang, Randall R053956F Tan Donavan Darren R066799J Peter Masilamoney A/L Packianathan PEA 2938 Hwang Tat Wee (David) R010782H Tan Ying Qian R051772D Soe Wei Jenn REN 22444 Imaduddin bin Nur Yasly (Dean) R001493E Tan Zhen Cheng, Clarence R003602E Tai Eefan REN 24498 Janet Lee Lay Loo R056711Z Tang Cheok Meng,Terence R020068B Tan Cheon Ming REN 05513 Julianto Cahyadi R060528C Tay Wee Kian, Don R052882C Tan Ken Yap (Tansons) REN 31548 Kheng Kwang Yong, Edwin R005738C Teo Hwee Nak (Nicole) R017246H Tan Wai Seng (Abby) REN 20757 Kong Mun Log, Vannessa R063992G Teo Pin Kee (Ray) R010198F Tey Jing Ren REN 48484 Kor Jiunn Siong (James) R056301G Teo Terk Chong (Thomas) R040525Z Toh Chiun Er (Dior) PEA 3539 Law Siong Heng (Andy) R057779D Teo Zhiyang, Anselm R043448I Wilson Chai REN 12221 Lee Chooi Yoke (Ann) R007611F Vincent Tay Wei Sheng R001840Z Wong Poh Leng REN 24402 Lee Ling Eng (Catherine) R009414I Wang Qilin (Crystal) R004774D Yan Kar Ming (Mike) REN 21645 Lee Pei Lin, Lindy R049099J Wee Choon Beng (Augustine) R028262Z Yan Kar Yong (Kevin) REN 60654 Leong Oi Quai, Eileen R026443E Wee Pei Hsia (Yvone) R044664I Leong Xingquan (Ken) R059102I Wong Chee Kan (Mark) R008758D Lim Chee Aik, Vincent R026632B Yeo Aileen R015747G Lim Kwok Wei (Daniel) R044091H Yeow Khim Weng, Larry R005421Z Lim Say Meng (Michael) R044905B Yin Qizhi (Sean) R006541F

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in November 2001.