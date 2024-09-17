[ SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024 ] Exhibition Connecting Design for 25 Years debuts in Arts Pavilion West Kowloon Hong Kong Nov 11-21.2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2024 – In celebration of the 25th anniversary ofSaloneSatellite, Salone del Mobile.Milano has partnered withHK (International Design Furniture Fair Hong Kong) in bringing the exquisite ‘exhibition overseas for the first time. This remarkable exhibition, curated and designed by Salone del Mobile.Milano, will be showcased in Hong Kong this November at the Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon Cultural District.

Hong Kong debut — ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition

https://salonesatellitepermanentcollection.salonemilano.it/en/satelliteHongkong

Since its inception in 1998 as part of Salone del Mobile.Milano, SaloneSatellite has supported emerging designers, especially those under 35, and connected them with the production world. SaloneSatellite has its permanent collection at the Artwood Academy – Polo Formativo del Legno Arredo Fondazione ITS Rosario Messina in Lentate sul Seveso, Brianza. As many as 330 projects were featured in the catalogues of major Italian and international corporations, and some have even become signature icons of contemporary design.

This exhibition will showcase 95 pieces of award-winning design products, maps the themes and creativity that have characterised and shaped design from the turn of the 21st century to the present day.

“The exhibition profiles the new generations to whom the baton of the 20th century ‘masters‘ has been passed down, now entrusted with the key task of leading the society to envision a different future. Their creations mark out the trajectory of the evolution of contemporary design, as well as their aesthetic and projectile contribution to the history of design,” says Marva Griffin Wilshire, Founder and Curator of SaloneSatellite.

About Salone del Mobile.Milano

The Salone del Mobile.Milano has been an international benchmark for the design and furnishing world since 1961, thanks to the extraordinarily high quality of the products on exhibit. It is more than a trade fair, rather an ecosystem with the power to accelerate business and broaden relationships throughout the industry, proffering new visions of the future of living. It takes place in April and alongside the 4 main exhibitions, numerous side events, meetings, and presentations take place simultaneously, offering a complete view of the present and future of furnishings and design. These have been accompanied by SaloneSatellite since 1998, a launchpad for young designers under 35 from all over the world – so far more than 14,000 of them have passed through its doors –and a point of reference for companies on the look-out for new talents.

Salone del Mobile.Milano is the world’s largest furniture exhibition and a global leader in the design industry. Each year over 2,000 exhibitors and more than 300,000 visitors from over 160 countries attend, along with 5,000+ accredited journalists pay homage to visiting Salone del Mobile Milano. http://www.salonemilano.it

Exhibition Opening: Nov 11.2024. 5:30-7 pm, Arts Pavilion West Kowloon

The President of Salone del Mobile.Milano Ms Maria Porro and the Founder and Curator of SaloneSatellite Ms Marva Griffin Wilshire together with the Salone delegation will be attending the Exhibition Opening at the Arts Pavilion West Kowloon Hong Kong.

Also attending the Opening will be the Italian Consul General Mr Carmelo Ficarra and the Italian Trade Commissioner Ms Paola Bellusci. Our HK Government officials and other VIPs will also grace the Opening in support of Hong Kong as a major design hub in Asia.

Exhibition Info:

Exhibition ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024‘ Exhibition Date 11 – 21 November 2024 Opening time 11am – 7pm, daily Venue Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon Cultural District Admission Open to public. Free admission.

[ HK DESIGN ANNEX ] EXHIBITION.

Arts Pavilion West Kowloon HK Nov 01-07. 2024

A prelude to the Salone landmark event, the ‘Hong Kong Design Annex’ exhibition, conceptualised by Hong Kong award-winning duo Lim + Lu, will showcase the visionary Hong Kong-based talents in furniture and lighting design from 1 to 7 November 2024 at the Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon Cultural District. These consecutive presentations aim to bridge local and international foremost design minds, celebrate design talents, and foster a deeper appreciation of design culture. This exhibition celebrates and presents the local design visionaries in furniture and lighting design.

Embracing Sustainable Design

The exhibition interlaces design and sustainability to envisage the many possibilities of their dynamics and interconnections. Elegant and thought-provoking pieces elucidate the contemporary interpretations of sustainability. From exploring how culture can be sustained through design and surveying the relationship between Hong Kong’s natural and urban landscapes, to portraying the exquisiteness of experiential furniture, their works invite the viewers to rethink furniture and lighting design.

Exhibition Info:

Exhibition Opening on Nov 1.2024. 5:30-7 pm, Arts Pavilion West Kowloon

Exhibition HK DESIGN ANNEX Date 1 – 7 November 2024 Opening time 11am – 7pm, daily Venue Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon Cultural District Admission Open to public. Free admission

About Lim + Lu

Lim + Lu is an award-winning inter-disciplinary design practice established in 2016 in Hong Kong. Lim + Lu works internationally providing architecture, interior, furniture, and product design services. Co-founders Vincent Lim and Elaine Lu met at Cornell University during their architecture studies. Since both Lim and Lu were born and raised in the East, educated and practiced in the West, a balance of both cultures is essential to the duo and always translated through their design. Since inception, Lim + Lu has won numerous awards and recognitions such as Forbes “30 Under 30” Asia 2018, Rising Asian Talent by Maison et Objet 2017, 40 Under 40 by Perspective Magazine, and the 100 Most Influential Architects and Designers by AD China. Currently, Lim + Lu is working on projects in Hong Kong, New York, Copenhagen, and other cities.

DIALOGUE SPEAKERS SERIES IV

Arts Pavilion West Kowloon HK Nov 01-02. 2024

A 4th edition of the signature talk series since 2015, visitors can gain an in-depth understanding of the exhibition curation and design thinking through a series of moderated talks and discussions featuring 11 stellar designers architects as speakers.

Schedule :

Topic Material Alchemy: Exploring Innovative Design Through Material Research Design Fusion: Exploring Cultural Synergies and the Evolution of the Creative Journey Crafting Exquisite Experiences: The Art of Bespoke Design in Hospitality Projects Design Integration: Weaving the Fabric of Multidisciplinary Practices Speakers Elaine Ng, Founder of THE FABRICK LAB Vincent Lim and Elaine Lu, Co-Founders of Lim + Lu Frank Leung, Founder of via Wesley Ho, co-founder and design director of Napp Studio & Architects Julie Progin and Jesse Mc Lin, Founders of Julie & Jesse William Lim, Managing Director of CL3 Peter Colin Lampard and Norman Ung, Co-Founders of, DEFT Jacqueline Chak, Founding Partner of EDITECTURE Date & Time 1 November 2024 5:15pm – 6 pm 2 November 2024 2:30pm-3:15pm 2 November 2024 3:15pm-4pm 2 November 2024 4pm-4:45pm Registration Free admission. RSVP www.hkdesignannex.com (limited seats, first come first served)

Hashtag: #IDFFHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IDFFHK

International Design Furniture Fair Hong Kong (IDFFHK) has successfully hosted discerning design exhibitions, merging cultural and creative visual elements , aims at advocating and inspiring the appreciation of design.

Inaugurated in 2015, IDFFHK introduced Asia’s first luxury design, furniture, and lifestyle exhibition. The second edition, IDFF2017, themed ‘Redefining Luxury,’ once again partnered with exquisite global as well as Hong Kong designers and lifestyle design brands. The signature Dialogue Speakers Series talks provided a platform for dynamic design exchanges and inspiration to all visitors. For more info, pls visit www.idffhk.com or follow us on Facebook @IDFFHK.

About Designworks Foundation

Designworks Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the advocacy of design and cultural matters for the Hong Kong community. Its debut exhibition in 2022 titled ’25 Years of Design’ , celebrated the 25th anniversary of HKSAR Establishment at the HK Convention Exhibition Centre. www.25yearsofdesign.com

About Winnie Yue, founder of IDFFHK / DESIGNWORKS FOUNDATION

A leading figure in Asia’s design scene for over 30 years, Winnie Yue is the Founder and Director of the International Design Furniture Fair Hong Kong (IDFFHK), which debuted in 2015 and 2017, as well as the Designworks Foundation. A trained architect, Ms. Yue founded designed furniture stores across Hong Kong, created unique design experiences, and is a strong advocate for design education. She is also a noted philanthropist, having led fundraising efforts for various charity organisations including the Hong Kong Queen Mary Hospital Oncology Department and the Hong Kong Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Both the ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition and the ‘Hong Kong Design Annex’ Exhibition are sponsored by Cultural and Creatives Industries Developed Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau HKSAR.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, anddoes not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.