Macao’s “Experience Macao Limited Edition” International Promotional Campaign MV Released, Thai KOLs Recommend Exclusive Travel Routes

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2024 – To further expand the international tourist market, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” internationalpromotional campaign in the second half of 2024. This simple and easy-to-play quiz game offers participants the chance to win 100 “Experience Macao Limited Edition prizes”, showcasing Macao’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant attractions.

As part of MGTO’s 2024 international promotional efforts, “Experience Macao Limited Edition” aims to attract tourists from key regions, enhancing the city’s image and boosting its appeal on a broader scale. Participants can visit the campaign’s official website, ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, and take part in daily quizzes for a chance to win exclusive Macao travel experiences.

Macao, a city rich in multicultural charm, has been seen through the eyes of MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She’s been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macao and is set to release a special single and music video, Lovin’ My Stay, inspired by her journey. As MIYEON explores the city’s iconic landmarks, her music will capture Macao’s dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her international fan. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travelers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao.

Join the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in discovering the vibrant culture of Macao. Lucky winners will immerse themselves in the city’s historic atmosphere, delight in its diverse cuisine, and experience the harmonious blend of Eastern and Western cultures. In the earlier phase, numerous top influencers from Southeast Asia took part, encouraging a wave of interest in Macao.

Currently, the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” international promotional campaign is in its second phase, running from September 16 to September 25, 2024. Travelers from around the world are encouraged to visit ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com to participate in interactive quizzes for a chance to win exclusive Macao travel packages. Participants can also follow MGTO’s official Instagram account @visitmacao for daily quiz hints and updates on the campaign.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com

Instagram: @visitmacao

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/

Hashtag: #Macao

https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/

