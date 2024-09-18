Rhenus announced as Official Logistics Partner for UN Climate Conference in Azerbaijan

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2024 –

To meet the specific demands of COP29, Rhenus will draw on its extensive experience in planning and executing complex logistics for large-scale events, while benefiting from the expertise of local partners. The company’s global network and expertise will be instrumental in ensuring seamless operations and efficient processes throughout the entire supply chain. With operations in over 70 countries, Rhenus is ideally positioned to take on the central role of organizing the event’s freight forwarding logistics. This includes everything from the intercontinental transport of goods using various modes of transport, customs clearance, warehousing, and last-mile delivery to logistics within the event venue itself. An onsite team of international logistics experts will also be present to assist participants with their end-to-end and local logistics needs, ensuring smooth coordination from international freight forwarding to venue delivery.

“We are proud to bring our extensive experience to such an impactful event: COP29 plays a crucial role in becoming a climate-neutral society and thus in shaping the future of generations to come,” says Tobias Bartz, CEO of the Rhenus Group. “With a strong global network as well as significant projects in the region and our ongoing commitment to strengthening supply chains in South Caucasus and Central Asia, a region that is vital for global trade, we are dedicated to enhancing the stability and capacity of sustainable and efficient logistics solutions. At COP29, we look forward to utilizing our strong presence in Azerbaijan and the whole region to contribute to the success of this important global event, while continuing to strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, a key trade route on the New Silk Way, extending from China to Europe across Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, and the Caucasus into Türkiye.”

Rhenus recently demonstrated its capabilities as the Official Logistics Partner for the Olympic team Belgium at the Olympic Summer Games in Paris, successfully managing the international logistics of infrastructure and equipment across multiple-sports venues. This seamless coordination across multiple modes of transport, including road, air, rail, and ocean freight, highlights Rhenus’ proficiency in handling the complex logistics of major international events like COP29. Another major events project was Rhenus’ comprehensive logistics support for a global customer during the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, further reinforcing the company’s ability to handle high-profile international events. Additionally, Rhenus has been working with the United Nations for nearly two decades as the authorized agent for the UN World Food Programme, shipping over 700,000 tons of commodities.

Concrete Measures for a Climate-Friendly COP29

Organizing COP29 in Baku presents unique logistical considerations that Rhenus is dedicated to addressing while prioritizing sustainability. The company is actively committed to minimizing the environmental impact of COP29, focusing on reducing emissions through the use of electric warehouse vehicles within the logistics centers, which will contribute to a more environmentally friendly event.

In addition, Rhenus will be offering its RHEGREEN service during COP29, which allows customers to actively reduce the CO2 emissions of their shipments. With RHEGREEN, a CO2 efficiency tool specifically designed for air freight, customers can identify the lowest-emission flight connection for their shipments, potentially saving up to 40 percent CO2 per transport. This service underscores the Rhenus Group dedication to responsible logistics solutions and environmental protection.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business activities and annual sales of 7.5 billion euros. 40,000 employees work at 1,320 locations in more than 70 countries, developing innovative solutions along the entire supply chain. Whether it’s transport, warehousing, customs clearance, or value-added services, the family-owned company bundles its activities in various business areas, always focusing on the needs of its customers.

Further information about the Rhenus Group: https://www.rhenus.group/