The mofusand X Sanrio characters Collection Completes with These Adorable Additions!

4 Cute Glass Food Containers Arrive at 7-Eleven to Make Mealtimes Special Plus, a 7-Eleven Online Exclusive: Pre-order the Limited Edition mofusand X Hangyodon Design And 3 More Must-Have Items: 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Masks, Cosy Cat Wrap Towels and a Plush Pencil Case



HONG KONG SAR & MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2024 – Following the overwhelming success of our “A Cat-tastic Collaboration” collectible programme featuring the adorable Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jars launched in late August, as well as the free Fabric Stickers available exclusively on Keeta, 7-Eleven is thrilled to announce the second wave of mofusand and Sanrio character merchandise! Get ready to add even more cuteness to your meals with 4 limited-edition mofusand X Sanrio characters Glass Food Containers. These charming containers feature mofusand dressed as your favourite Sanrio characters, bringing a touch of fun and warmth to your everyday dining.



These four mofusand X Sanrio characters Glass Food Containers each feature mofusand dressed as a different beloved Sanrio character, including Cinnamoroll (ranked #1 in both Hong Kong and globally in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking), Kuromi (ranked #2), Hello Kitty and My Melody, for double the cuteness! The food containers are designed with the signature colours of each Sanrio character, and the lids feature simple yet stylish patterns of mofusand and the corresponding Sanrio characters. Both the lid and the container are made of food-grade borosilicate glass. The container is heat resistant up to 180°C, and the lid is heat resistant up to 100°C. Simply pull up the vent plug to microwave the container safely. With the lid on, it can also be stored in the refrigerator, making it perfect for everything from salads and desserts to reheating leftovers! The glass container also has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning.

The design of these containers is truly special. The two-tone colour scheme for the lid and container creates a stylish and textured look. The glass lid features mofusand wearing the Sanrio character headgear, along with the corresponding Sanrio character plush, cute paw prints and character symbols. The lid is also lined with silicone on all four sides for a secure seal, preventing spills and making it safe to carry around. The container has small handles on both sides for easy handling, especially after heating food. The lid features a cat paw-shaped silicone vent plug. Before closing the lid, gently pull up the vent plug, then press it down after closing the lid to remove some air from the container. Simply pull up the vent plug, and you can microwave the container with the lid on, making reheating a breeze. It’s perfect for office workers and students who bring their own lunch!

7-Eleven Pre-order Online Shop Exclusive! Limited Edition mofusand X Hangyodon Glass Food Container Bento Set

Attention, all Hangyodon fans! In addition to the four designs mentioned above, 7-Eleven is launching an exclusive limited edition mofusand X Hangyodon Glass Food Container Bento Set, available for pre-order only through the 7-Eleven Pre-order Online Shop. No need to collect stamps or use yuu Points for this Hangyodon Glass Container. Simply pre-order it on the 7-Eleven Pre-order Online Shop from 7am on 16 September to 8 October for $138. You’ll receive one mofusand x Hangyodon Glass Food Container and a 7-SELECT Premium/Superior Onigiri Voucher (redeemable for two onigiri). No blind box surprises here – the Hangyodon Glass Food Container is yours for the taking!

Pick-up dates are from 1 to 21 October 2024. Quantities are limited, while stocks last. Don’t miss out! Head to the 7-Eleven Pre-order Online Shop (https://www.7-eleven.com.hk/) (link TBC) and pre-order now!

The full mofusand X Sanrio characters Glass Food Container series will also be available at 7-Eleven stores from 11 September. Quantities are limited, so mofusand and Sanrio fans, get ready to bring them home and make your meals even more enjoyable!

mofusand X Sanrio characters Glass Food Container Product Details:

1. mofusand X Cinnamoroll Glass Food Container Cinnamoroll, with his fluffy white fur and long ears, is a fan favourite, taking the top spot in both Hong Kong and globally in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking! This cute glass food container features mofusand wearing Cinnamoroll’s headgear and lying flat on their belly, showcasing their cute little paws. The container’s beige colour goes perfectly with the light blue silicone trim on the lid, which is decorated with a picture of Cinnamoroll, paw prints and fluffy clouds. It’s sure to bring a smile to your face! 2. mofusand X Kuromi Glass Food Container mofusand, sporting the headgear of cheeky and playful Kuromi, is joined by a Kuromi plush toy for a cute stroll. The lovely lavender-coloured container with purple silicone lid trim is decorated with paw prints and Kuromi’s signature skull motifs, making it a must-have for fans. 3. mofusand X Hello Kitty Glass Food Container The white container contrasts beautifully with the bright red silicone trim on the lid. mofusand, wearing Hello Kitty’s iconic bow, rests playfully on top of a Hello Kitty plush, winking cheekily for an extra dose of cuteness. The glass lid is adorned with paw prints and bows, adding a touch of cheer to every meal. Bring this delightful container home today! 4. mofusand X My Melody Glass Food Container mofusand makes an adorable appearance wearing My Melody’s headgear, accompanied by a sweet My Melody plushie. The container and lid feature contrasting shades of pink, sure to delight anyone with a love for all things cute and girly.

mofusand X Sanrio characters Glass Food Containers Promotion Details:

Stamp Collection Period:

From now until 8 October 2024, customers will receive 1 stamp for every $20 spent at 7-Eleven stores*. An additional stamp will be given for every $10 spent thereafter.

Glass Food Container Redemption Details:

From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024, collect 8 stamps and add $65 to redeem 1 random mofusand X Sanrio characters Glass Food Container. All products are pre-packaged and randomly selected; customers cannot choose specific styles. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 4 Glass Food Containers per day. For redemptions exceeding 4 containers, arrangements can be made for ordering. The pick-up date will depend on stock availability; please inquire with the store staff for details. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: From 16 September to 8 October 2024. Redemption period: From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redeem 1 random mofusand X Sanrio characters Glass Food Container with 8,800 yuu Points + $55. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 4 Glass Food Containers per day. For redemptions exceeding 4 containers, arrangements can be made for ordering. The pick-up date will depend on stock availability; please inquire with the store staff for details. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

5. [7-Eleven Pre-order Online Shop Exclusive – Limited Edition] mofusand X Hangyodon Glass Food Container Bento Set The super-popular Hangyodon is coming to 7-Eleven! This food container has a unique design with an cool aquamarine silicone trim. Unlike other designs, mofusand is dressed head-to-toe in Hangyodon’s outfit, and it’s beyond cute. Hangyodon’s innocent expression will be sure to make you smile! 7-Eleven Pre-order Online Shop Exclusive – Limited Edition mofusand X Hangyodon Glass Food Container with 7-SELECT Premium/Superior Onigiri Bento Set: From 16 September to 11 October 2024, you can exclusively pre-order 1 mofusand X Hangyodon Glass Food Container with 1 7-SELECT Premium/Superior Onigiri redemption voucher on the 7-Eleven Pre-order Online Shop for $138. Each voucher can be redeemed for 2 Premium or Superior Onigiri. Pick-up period: From 1 October (7am) to 21 October 2024. Each transaction is limited to 1 Glass Food Container. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.

Product Dimensions: Approx. 18cm length x 12cm width x 5cm height

Capacity: Approx. 800ml WARNING: This product is intended for food storage and is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children should use this product under adult supervision.

Avoid extreme temperature changes to prevent the glass from shattering.

Stop using this product if it is cracked or damaged to prevent injury.

Suitable for microwave and oven use (180°C or below, excluding the lid).

Not suitable for use on open flames or induction cooktops. Keep away from heat sources.

When the product contains hot food or has been heated (40°C or above), avoid direct contact with the exterior glass to prevent burns.

Keep the product out of reach of children when it contains hot food or has been heated.

Do not place the product directly in the freezer or pour boiling water into it.

Do not overfill with hot food to avoid burns.

Do not use abrasive materials or corrosive cleaning agents.

Handle the glass with care. Do not drop, knock or bump it.

Do not strike or hit the product with metal or hard objects (like ice) to avoid breakage.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

This product meets US FDA food contact requirements. *The container can be heated up to 180°C, but the lid should not be heated above 100°C. USE AND CARE: Wash thoroughly before first use.

Do not place directly in the freezer or pour boiling water into it.

Do not overfill with hot food to avoid burns.

Do not use abrasive materials such as steel wool, scouring pads or corrosive cleaning agents.

Handle the glass material with care. Do not drop, knock or bump it.

Do not strike or hit the product with any metal or hard objects (like ice) to avoid breakage.



More Must-Have Items! mofusand Becomes Your Travel Buddy with a 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Mask

Do you love to travel but long for a good night’s sleep on the go? Then this 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Mask is your new best friend! Featuring mofusand dressed as your favourite Sanrio characters Kuromi and Hello Kitty, this cleverly designed product is compact and easy to use with its zippered storage. Unzip it and you have an eye mask that fits snugly against your face, blocking out light so you can rest easy. The soft and breathable material provides ultimate comfort. At the same time, the fluffy pillow offers excellent head support, making it lighter and less bulky than traditional travel pillows. Plus, it folds up into a cute mofusand plushie with a clip so you can easily attach it to your bag. Get ready for comfy travels with mofusand and Sanrio characters by your side!

Wrap Yourself in Comfort with a Cosy Cat Wrap Towel

Mofusand turns into a cute Cosy Cat Wrap Towel wearing Kuromi or Hangyodon’s headgear. Each set comes with a soft microfibre towel featuring one of these characters. Wrap the towel around the plushie to make it look like a cosy cat in a blanket! The towels are thick but lightweight, absorbent, quick-drying and easy to clean. They even have a loop for hanging. You can also take the towel off the plushie to wash it. Use the towel in the bathroom or kitchen, and display the plushie at home or work. Fans will love it!

Cute and Functional: The Plush Pencil Case Joins the Lineup!

Mofusand, wearing Kuromi’s headgear, turns into a cute plush pencil case! It’s big enough to hold all your pens, pencils and other small things like makeup and tissues. mofusand’s adorable face will be sure to brighten up your day at work or school!

mofusand X Sanrio characters 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Mask Product Details:

1. mofusand X Sanrio characters 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Mask (Kuromi/Hello Kitty designs) Need a quick nap while travelling? These compact and convenient mofusand X Sanrio characters 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Masks are perfect for catching some Zzz’s on the go. The Kuromi version features a pink skull pattern and folds into a cute mofusand plushie, while the Hello Kitty version has a red bow and folds into a winking mofusand plushie. Both eye masks block out light, and the soft pillows provide great neck support, making your journey comfy and relaxing.

Product Dimensions: Folded: Approx. 23cm height x 17cm length

Open: Approx. 11cm height x 21cm length WARNING: We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use.

Children should use this product under adult supervision.

Children should use this product under adult supervision. USE AND CARE: Keep away from fire and heat sources to avoid fire or damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

mofusand X Sanrio characters 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Mask Redemption Details:

From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024, any purchase# at participating 7-Eleven stores^ plus $99 allows you to redeem 1 mofusand X Sanrio characters 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Mask. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redemption period: From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redeem 1 mofusand X Sanrio characters 2-in-1 Neck Pillow & Eye Mask with 8,000 yuu Points + $55. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

mofusand X Sanrio characters Cosy Cat Wrap Towel Product Details:

2. mofusand X Sanrio characters Cosy Cat Wrap Towels (Kuromi/Hangyodon designs) mofusand is simply irresistible dressed up as the popular Sanrio characters Kuromi and Hangyodon! The Kuromi towel is a mix of edgy black and grey with cute pink paw prints and Kuromi’s signature skull. The calming aquamarine blue Hangyodon towel is decorated with a playful circular pattern. These Cosy Cat Wrap Towels are the perfect combination of cute and practical – the towel part detaches from the plushie for easy use and washing! You can keep the soft plushie with you at all times and hang the towel in the bathroom or kitchen!

Product Dimensions: Towel: Approx. 33cm length x 33cm width

Plushie: Approx. 16cm WARNING: We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use.

Children should use this product under adult supervision.

Children should use this product under adult supervision. USE AND CARE: Keep away from fire and heat sources to prevent fire or damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal

mofusand X Sanrio characters Cosy Cat Wrap Towel Redemption Details:

From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024, any purchase# at participating 7-Eleven stores^ plus $75 allows you to redeem 1 mofusand X Sanrio characters Cosy Cat Wrap Towel. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redemption period: From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redeem 1 mofusand X Sanrio characters Cosy Cat Wrap Towel with 8,000 yuu Points + $30. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

mofusand X Sanrio characters Plush Pencil Case Product Details:

3. mofusand x Kuromi Plush Pencil Case At first glance, it looks like a cute mofusand plushie wearing Kuromi’s headgear and relaxing on your desk. But surprise! It’s actually a plush pencil case! Its short little limbs make it even more adorable. Made from soft plush fabric, this furry pencil case features a zippered opening for easy access. Kids will love taking it to classes or activities, with mofusand and Kuromi by their side. It’s also perfect for storing small items and keeping your everyday essentials organised.

Product Dimensions: Approx. 16cm WARNING: We are not responsible for damage caused by improper use.

Children should use this product under adult supervision.

Children should use this product under adult supervision. USE AND CARE: Keep away from fire and heat sources to prevent fire or damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.



mofusand X Sanrio characters Plush Pencil Case Redemption Details:

From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024, any purchase# at participating 7-Eleven stores^ plus $85 allows you to redeem 1 mofusand X Sanrio characters Plush Pencil Case. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redemption period: From 16 September (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redeem 1 mofusand X Sanrio characters Plush Pencil Case with 8,000 yuu Points + $40. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney Building, and food kiosks inside Hong Kong Disney Resort are excluded.

#Eligible spending excludes purchases of 7-Eleven Pre-order products, yuu Pre-order products, cigarettes, milk powder (all types), diapers, redemption items under stamp promotions, online game cards, mobile phone top-up cards/SIM cards/value coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps of any kind, plastic shopping bag charges, and other service items. (Other service items include but are not limited to the last 10 Octopus transaction records printing, prepayment, e-coupons, bill payment, donations, value-added services (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, “Tap & Go”, TNG and other e-wallets), fax and photocopying services, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return services, lockers, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry services, etc.) For more details, please visit our website.

