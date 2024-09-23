China-Laos Railway Facilitates Regional Trade Surge, Handling Over 10 Million Tons of Goods

Since its launch on 3 December 2021, the China-Laos Railway has handled over 10 million tons of goods valued at CNY 40.77 billion (USD 5.74 billion) as of 16 September, according to local authorities.

In the first eight months of 2024, the railway reported a 22.8 percent increase in freight volume compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 3.58 million tons. The value of goods transported rose by 56 percent, totaling CNY 12.38 billion (USD 1.76 billion).

Initially designed to carry 500 types of goods, the railway now transports around 3,000 different products. It serves as an important route for mechanical and electrical items from China, as well as agricultural products, natural rubber, and tropical fruits from Laos and Thailand.

The railway has improved cargo transport efficiency in the region, benefiting trade between Laos and Thailand. Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that the railway reflects the strengthening economic ties between China and ASEAN countries.

In addition to enhancing transportation, the railway has stimulated local economies by creating jobs and supporting industrial development in sectors such as manufacturing and logistics. Experts like Wang Peng from the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences emphasize its role in promoting regional economic integration and connectivity.

Looking ahead, the upcoming China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning from 24 to 28 September is expected to further boost collaboration between China and ASEAN. Experts see opportunities for cooperation in emerging fields, including the digital and green economies.

Xu pointed to potential collaboration in smart city construction and the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, while Wang highlighted possibilities for exchanges in new energy, environmental protection, and green manufacturing.