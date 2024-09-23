Tropical Depression Brings Heavy Rain, Flooding in Houaphan

From 21 to 22 September, a tropical depression brought heavy rainfall across northern, central, and southern Laos, resulting in flooding in some areas. Samnuea, the capital of Houaphan Province in northern Laos, was particularly affected, while other regions experienced more moderate impacts.

On 22 September, Samnuea faced intense rainfall, leading to widespread flooding that submerged streets and homes. As of 23 September, the situation has improved, with flood waters receding and the city gradually returning to normal.

Other northern provinces, including Xiengkhouang and Luang Prabang, also experienced heavy rain over the weekend, but significant flooding has not been reported. Authorities remain on high alert as they continue to monitor weather conditions.

In central Laos, moderate rainfall from 21 to 22 September caused minor flooding in some areas, but no severe damage was reported. Local authorities are closely watching rising water levels in rivers and tributaries.

In the southern provinces of Champasak and Khammouane, heavy rain was recorded during the same period.

Current Situation and Warnings

As of 23 September, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall may continue in Central and Southern Laos, with occasional strong winds. Flash floods and landslides remain a concern, especially in areas already impacted by the storm. Residents are urged to stay informed and follow weather updates closely.

In Champasak Province, the Mekong River’s water level exceeded the warning level on 23 September due to continuous rainfall. This has caused flooding in low-lying areas. Water levels are expected to rise further over the next 2-3 days, potentially flooding more villages in Pakse city.