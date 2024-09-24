ONESIAM Curates a Spectacular Lineup of World-Class Fashion Events This October

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 – ONESIAM, the ultimate guest experience program initiated by Siam Piwat unites the strengths of premier global destinations in the heart of Bangkok: Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM. Partnering with fashion industry experts, top Thai designers, and renowned designers from across Asia, ONESIAM showcases Thailand’s potential as a top-tier global fashion hub and luxury destination. Together, they are set to create, Thailand’s premier fashion week phenomenon, featuring two grand stages in the heart of Bangkok and at a world-class landmark along the Chao Phraya River. This groundbreaking event also includes Southeast Asia’s first world-class fashion seminar. All of these events will unfold throughout October 2024.

The Fashion Revolution mega phenomenon is driven by the visionary leadership of Siam Piwat, a pioneer in elevating Thailand’s fashion industry for over 40 years. With a commitment to creating positive impacts, Siam Piwat strengthens the entire Thai fashion ecosystem by generating significant economic value and growth. This effort not only fuels wide-scale economic activities linked to various stakeholders in the fashion sector but also provides a promising platform for Thai designers to showcase their talent and design works, propelling Thai fashion onto the global stage.

Press conference brand show from from Siam Paragon

WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT world-class fashion forum October 4, 2024, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon

Siam Piwat reaffirms its position as the leading developer of global destinations and a pioneer in fashion and luxury retail in collaboration with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), a globally renowned media powerhouse in the fashion industry by hosting the world-class fashion seminar, WWD X SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT, under the theme SOUTHEAST ASIA – LUXURY’S NEW FUTURE, marking the first event of its kind in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

As part of a global event series organized by Siam Piwat. Also partnered with KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited, the event will bring together prominent figures, industry experts, luxury brand entrepreneurs, leading global brands, and influential personalities in fashion to discuss the potential of Thailand’s fashion business as one of the world’s fashion hubs. The event is set to take place on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.

SIAM PARAGON BANGKOK INTERNATIONAL FASHION WEEK 2024 (BIFW2024): Thailand’s Premier Fashion Week event will take place from October 2-6, 2024, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon .

Siam Paragon, together with Siam Center and Siam Discovery, as trailblazers and ongoing advocates for the Thai fashion industry, has partnered with various partners to showcase Thailand’s potential as a global fashion hub. They are launching the ultimate “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024” (BIFW2024), set to take place from October 2-6, 2024, under the theme “Envision the Future.“ This event aims to propel Thai fashion into a bright future and create an unparalleled platform of opportunities.

Siam Paragon repeats its position as a World Class Fashion Destination, offering an extraordinary experience that exceeds expectations. One of the highlights will be the grand runway at its Parc Paragon, featuring 15 fashion shows featuring the latest collections from prominent Thai brands and leading designers across Asia. Participating brands include Absolute Siam x Dry Clean Only x AJOBYAJO, ASAVA, FLYNOW, 27FRIDAY, ISSUE presented by GC, KLOSET, Leisure Projects presented by CITIZEN, MOO Bangkok, NAGARA, PAINKILLER Atelier, POEM presented by MERZ AESTHETICS, TandT presented by TAT, and VICKTEERUT. Additionally, the event will spotlight international talents and brands, including the legendary Korean designer LIE SANGBONG and Friends of SHANGHAI TANG Collection by the iconic Hong Kong fashion brand Shanghai Tang, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year in collaboration with renowned designer Joe Li.

Siam Center – The Ideaopolis presents the Siam Center Visionary Stage, a platform designed for emerging designers and fashion students from top institutions across the country to showcase their creativity on a national fashion stage that will enable them to expand their reach internationally. They will present innovative works that blend creativity with technology, reflecting the future direction of the fashion industry. These young designers represent a diverse array of institutions, including Bangkok University, Khon Kaen University, Chulalongkorn University, Chanapatana International Design Institute (CIDI), Chiang Mai University, Thammasat University, Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon, Mahasarakham University, Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, Srinakharinwirot University, and Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya in Songkhla. Fashion shows featuring the trendiest brands in Siam Center, including FRANK GARÇON and FUNDAO, will also take place at Atrium 2 on the G Floor.

Siam Discovery The Exploratorium strengthens its position as a leader in cutting-edge creativity with the campaign “Siam Discovery: The Revolutionary 2024.” This initiative invites everyone to discover their distinctive style and enjoy unique experiences with numerous leading brands. Highlights include CLUB21 showcasing the JACQUEMUS LA CASA collection, along with COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT as part of its Autumn/Winter 2024 collection under the themes of “Live Free, Strong Will,” among others.

Siam Discovery also features the Discovery Selection zone, showcasing renowned clothing brands from around the world that cater to diverse styles for both women and men. Available exclusively at Siam Discovery, the line-up includes ADER ERROR, ANDERSSON BELL, SECOND FEMALE, Open YY, AMOMENTO, The North Face, EVISU and ECOTOPIA. Fashion enthusiasts can also explore new brands, such as Marimekko presenting its Fall-Winter 2024 collection, offering unique and special experiences.

ELLE FASION WEEK 2024

October 9-12, 2024 at River Park, ICONSIAM

Don’t miss the highly anticipated “ELLE Fashion Week 2024” at ICONSIAM, a world-class landmark along the Chao Phraya River. This spectacular event, taking place from October 9-12, 2024, is co-organized by ICONSIAM and Mass Digital Company Limited, the copyright holder of the renowned magazines ELLE and ELLE MEN Thailand. The show reaffirms ELLE Thailand’s commitment to being a platform for sharing diverse stories from the fashion world, inspiring audiences, and driving the Thai fashion industry toward becoming a leading fashion hub in Asia.

The event will be spectacularly staged on a magnificent riverside runway at River Park, ICONSIAM, under the theme “YOUTH ENERGY.” This concept will showcase the creative power of fresh fashion works through 13 shows by 15 designers, including prominent Thai names such as HOOK’S PRESENTED BY ZEEKR, SRETSIS, LA BOUTIQUE, VVON SUGUNNASIL, ANURUQ, SIRAPOP, BEENET CORSET, WACAY, PETCHPLOY, NICHp and a special show from ICONCRAFT. Additionally, new-generation Thai designers will take the stage in the “THE ONE TO WATCH” show, featuring three standout brands: Larobe8, O.D.C X BBMP, and YUNCHANNY.

Moreover, there will be an exclusive fashion show debuting in Thailand for the first time from TONY WARD Couture, a world-renowned couture brand founded by Tony Ward, famously known as “The Architect of Detail.”

In addition, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok celebrates the Fashion Month with special privileges for international tourists with Gift Card Extraordinary Deals from 10 September – 31 October 2024 at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

The “Fashion Revolution” phenomenon happening throughout October is yet another testament to ONESIAM’s commitment to providing exceptional, unique experiences beyond expectations to Siam Piwat customers. This event restates the status of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM as premier world-class fashion destinations. Fashion enthusiasts eager to witness this ultimate fashion spectacle in Thailand can stay updated at https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/happening/5604/fashion-revolution and watch the live runway shows on Facebook at ONESIAM.

