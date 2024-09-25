Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Roars Back to Johor Bahru

World’s Biggest Book Sale Returns with Unbeatable Prices, Exciting Promotions, and Fun Contest from 26 September to 7 October 2024 at Sutera Mall



JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2024 – Big Bad Wolf (BBW) announces its return to Johor with the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Johor 2024. Known for offering an extensive range of books at incredible discounts, BBW Johor 2024 is set to be the ultimate haven for book lovers. Running from 26 September to 7 October 2024, the sale will take place at Sutera Mall, Level 3, and will be open from 10:30 AM to 10:30 PM daily.

Big Bad Wolf Books has established itself as a cultural phenomenon with its mission to promote reading and increase literacy by providing affordable access to books. Visitors to BBW Johor 2024 can expect an unparalleled selection of books across all genres, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, and more, at prices no book lover can resist.

Exclusive Promotions

Big Bad Wolf Johor 2024 brings a range of exciting offers to delight shoppers:

Unbelievable Titles: Special book titles will be made available exclusively to members, while stocks last.

RM10 Rebate for Returning Customers: Shoppers will receive RM10 off their next purchase with RM80 or more in a single receipt.

Shoppers will receive their next purchase with in a single receipt. Learning Institution Discounts: Schools, colleges, universities, kindergartens, and libraries can enjoy discounts of 5% on purchases of RM600 and 10% on purchases of RM6,000.

All promotions are valid for registered Big Bad Wolf Books members, and registration can be completed via the https://bbwmembership-my.com/#/

On-Ground Contest – The Great Wolf Hunt

In addition to the great deals, BBW Johor 2024 will feature a fun contest to get the community involved. Visitors to the book fair are invited to hunt for hidden Wolf stickers around the sale area and tag @bigbadwolfbooks with the hashtag #BBWJohor2024. Spend RM120 in a single receipt and show proof of purchase to claim a BBW button badge and cash voucher at the customer service counter.

Become a Big Bad Wolf Member

Book lovers are encouraged to join the BBW membership program for special offers and discounts throughout the sale. Signing up is simple – just scan the QR code or visit the membership website https://bbwmembership-my.com/#/ to enjoy exclusive privileges.

About Big Bad Wolf Books

Big Bad Wolf Books is the brainchild of BookXcess founders, Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. Since its inception, BBW has grown into a global book sale phenomenon, making affordable books accessible to people from all walks of life. The mission of Big Bad Wolf Books is clear – to spread the love of reading and create a new generation of readers.