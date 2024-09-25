YouBiz and CloudMile Launch Strategic AI & Cross-Border Payments Partnership: Boosting Singapore’s Digital Transformation

–

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2024 YouBiz , a leading multi-currency corporate card and spend management platform for businesses by YouTrip, anda leading cloud and AI service provider, hosted a panel discussion discussing the potentials and challenges of adopting automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to help Singapore businesses achieve sustainable growth.

According to Singapore’s Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB) by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), nine in 10 enterprises have adopted at least one digital technology, boosting productivity and fostering innovation. YouBiz and CloudMile organised “The Balancing Act: Opportunities, Trends, and Costs in Today’s Tech Industry” panel session at YouTrip’s office to share insights with enterprises looking to optimise their business operations and scale faster through integrated solutions.

CloudMile’s Southeast Asia Managing Director, Jeremy Heng, YouTrip’s Chief Operating Officer, Kelvin Lam and AI-Commerce Search start-up ViSenze’s Head of Product & Engineering, Diogo Quintas, discussed the realities of adopting AI in today’s push towards accelerating digital transformation.

Kelvin Lam, Chief Operating Officer of YouTrip and YouBiz, shared: “In the rush to adopt AI and automation, it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. Businesses must prioritise strategic clarity. A clear vision and robust measurement framework are key to deciding which technologies to adopt, and when to pivot. Technology is just a tool, it’s your strategic vision and effective implementation that will drive sustainable business growth”.

Jeremy Heng, Southeast Asia Managing Director of CloudMile, concurred: “AI is here to stay, embrace the technology, but it’s not the solution to everything. Find a balance to its application beyond using them as chatbots and always be convinced to the ‘Why’ we are adopting it”.

Strategic Partnership: Cost-Effective Cloud and Multi-Currency Solutions for Global Growth

At the event, CloudMile and YouBiz announced a new partnership aimed at providing businesses access to the tools they need for success. This collaboration between the two digital-first companies encourages Singapore businesses to leverage AI and fintech solutions to enhance productivity and competitiveness in today’s digital age.

Companies can tap onto CloudMile’s cloud and AI services to optimise operations and improve efficiency, and YouBiz’s expertise in cross-border remittance and integrated expense management to achieve their business goals while effectively balancing costs and resources.

As part of the partnership, CloudMile and YouBiz offer S$100 cashback on cloud subscriptions to Singapore businesses. This incentive will help startups and MSMEs offset the initial costs of adopting cloud-based technologies and explore the benefits of cloud computing. Additionally, companies using a YouBiz corporate card for their CloudMile subscriptions will receive an additional discount of up to 5%, providing businesses with savings of up to 11% on their cloud costs.

By making technology adoption more affordable and accessible through the partnership, CloudMile and YouBiz continue to support local enterprises in riding the upcoming digital wave. For more information on the partnership between CloudMile and YouBiz, please visit https://www.you.co/biz/cloudmile-offer.

About YouBiz

YouBiz is the leading multi-currency corporate card and spend management platform for businesses. Built by YouTrip, a first-mover in the Southeast Asian fintech and digital payments space, YouBiz provides SMEs and startups with an intuitive, convenient and affordable spend management platform to power their cross-border payment needs and global expansion plans.

Today, YouBiz is one of the fastest growing spend management fintechs and a reliable partner for thousands of businesses in Singapore as they accelerate their business growth with the best in market exchange rates, at zero FX fees. For more information, please visit www.you.co/biz.

About Cloudmile

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 700+ clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades. CloudMile has earned 200+ accreditations, with 60+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being a Google Cloud Premier Partner across multiple product and engagement models, CloudMile has specializations for Machine Learning – Services, Data Analytics – Services, Cloud Migration – Services, Infrastructure – Services, Work Transformation – Enterprise, Security – Services and Infrastructure – Training.

The company has become Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) covering Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore as well as the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year for the APAC Region in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.mile.cloud/.