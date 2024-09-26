CDNetworks Unveils State of Web Application and API Protection 2023 Report: Generative AI Amplifying the Surge to 730 Billion Web Application & API Attacks

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2024 – CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, released its annual State of Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report for 2023, highlighting the rise of generative AI threats and their role in amplifying the surge of WAAP attacks.

The report reveals that global WAAP attacks are experiencing an alarming shift, rendering traditional signature-based defense models inadequate. This shift underscores the increasingly complex threat landscape that organizations must navigate.

Surging Trend for All Types of Attacks in Relation to WAAP, Amplified by Generative AI

DDoS

DDoS attacks reached a new high, with 451.545 billion incidents recorded throughout the year—a growth rate of 26.05%.

Attack methods are becoming increasingly stealthy and intelligent, with new types of attacks emerging continuously.

WAF

The growth rate of WAF attacks continues to decelerate, with only a 4% increase.

Finance is no longer the most targeted sector, as its share dropped from 28% in 2022 to 9% in 2023.

Bot

Bot attacks have shown steady growth, with an annual increase of 46.63%.

AI-based recognition models are coming into play, with the proportion of intelligent bots rapidly rising to 35.05%.

API

The share of API targeted attacks continues to rise, reaching 63%.

The diversity of attacks targeting APIs—including DDoS, bot attacks, and vulnerability exploits—highlights the necessity for a comprehensive WAAP solution

“Generative AI is a game-changer in both positive and negative ways, ” said Antony Li, Global Head of Infrastructure at CDNetworks. “It’s crucial for organizations to stay ahead by understanding these new threats and leveraging AI as a tool to adapt security strategies accordingly. Our 2023 report provides insights that can help businesses protect themselves against the growing tide of cyber-attacks.”

The report also provides detailed guidance on building a WAAP-level Security Framework, offering recommendations for implementing a WAAP Protection Architecture and describing the major benefits a WAAP Architecture can bring to enterprises.

Click here to download this report.

Hashtag: #CDNetworks #CyberSecurity #WAAP #AI

https://www.cdnetworks.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cdnetworks/

https://x.com/CDNetworks

https://www.facebook.com/cdnetworksglobal

About CDNetworks

With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation. Visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.