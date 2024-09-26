Salavan, Ubon Ratchathani Provinces Agree on Cross-Border Water Transport Deal

Laos’ Salavan Province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani Province have agreed to enhance cooperation on water transport, aiming to improve regional connectivity through key international border crossings.

On 23 September, officials from both provinces signed two memoranda of understanding. The first focuses on water transport at the Pak Saphan International Border Crossing in Salavan and the Pak Saeng Permanent Checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani. The second agreement addresses the entry and exit of barges and passenger boats between the two countries.

The agreement also includes plans to establish two joint ports. The first port will serve as an inspection point for boats and goods in Salavan, linked to Ubon Ratchathani’s entry-exit checkpoint. The second port will handle inspections for passengers, goods, and vehicles at the barge ports on both sides.

A joint committee will be formed to define the corridors for barges and passenger ships, ensuring that operations do not disturb the banks of the Mekong River. Safety measures were also discussed, requiring all vessels to carry insurance and comply with regulations from both nations to protect passengers, vehicles, and cargo, ensuring peace and security along the river routes.

The Pak Saphan International checkpoint, which opened on 6 September, plays a key role in regional trade and transit. It connects four southern provinces of Laos with one central province, promoting socio-economic development. This crossing is expected to facilitate trade, investment, and tourism, benefiting travel between Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam, and enhancing opportunities for Salavan and the region.