New Product Launch Ceremony for Innovative Collaborative Products Created by Ten Premium Brands X Hong Kong Designers



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 September 2024 – The New Product Launch Ceremony of The 3rd edition of the “ReMIX · Yesterday’s Future, Invent Tomorrow!” (ReMIX) Creative Business Partnership Programme (“ReMIX”), organised by the Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK), with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor, was successfully held at the Hong Kong Football Club in Happy Valley. To commemorate the occasion, the organiser invited Mrs. CHO LAI Suk Ha, Lowell, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, as the Guest of Honour, and Mr. Ball Cheung, President of the Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong, to officiate at the ceremony. This edition’s “ReMIX” successfully paired up ten premium brands and ten Hong Kong design teams to form ten teams, creating a total of 51 collaborative products.

Mrs. CHO LAI Suk Ha, Lowell (front row, fifth from left), Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Mr. Ball CHEUNG (front row, middle), President of the Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong, the Assessment & Advisory Panel of the 3rd Edition of ReMIX Creative Business Partnership Programme, the ten premium brands and ten Hong Kong designers, sponsors and supporting organisations are attending the New Product Launch Ceremony.

The 3rd ReMIX has attracted premium brands from Hong Kong, including Leung So Kee, afontane, Laws Knitters, Fotomax, BAST, Momax and INFINITE, as well as first-time participants from a food brand, namely Koon Wah, and a retail brand, namely LOG-ON. Other first-time participant include Easily Home which is a brand from other city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). The wide participation of different brands proved that the programme has successfully created more collaboration opportunities for designers to develop new creative collaborative products. These products cover different categories, ranging from smart furniture, modular furniture, lighting, pet home products, leisure products, snacks, umbrella to personal accessories, creating synergy for the local design community and the wider business community in the GBA.

ReMIX aims to connect and promote business collaboration between local professional designers and premium brands, and to enhance the image of the local creative market through cross-industry synergies and brand influence strategies, as well as to promote the recognition and sustainable development of Hong Kong’s creative services, products, and industrial design in the market. ReMIX was launched under the sponsorship of CCIDA (formerly known as Create Hong Kong) in 2021 and now in its third edition. To date, about 100 creative collaborative products have been successfully launched. While the cumulative number of participating brands and design teams continued to grow over the past three editions, ReMIX also provides more product promotion and overseas exchange opportunities to these brands and design teams.

Mrs. CHO LAI Suk Ha, Lowell, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, expressed her gratitude to the Hong Kong Industrial Designers Association for organising ReMIX again and congratulated the ten participating teams for successfully launching their new collaborative products under the 3rd ReMIX.

Mr. Ball CHEUNG, President of the Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong, spoke on behalf of the organiser at the New Product Launch Ceremony, “I am delighted that through ReMIX , we are able to promote the contributions of Hong Kong industrial designers and showcase the charm of innovative products from Hong Kong. This initiative has not only expanded the development potential of local designs and brands but has also enhanced their momentum for growth. In the long run, this will significantly contribute to the innovative development of Hong Kong’s economy. This edition’s ReMIX has a record number of collaborating Hong Kong brands and design teams, and for the first time, a GBA brand outside Hong Kong participated, reflecting the spirit of cooperation in the GBA.”

About Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong

Founded in 2002, Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK) aims to promote the state-of-the-art and professional practice of Hong Kong’s industrial design (ID), and to leverage its status. Over the years, IDSHK has been committed to promoting and striving for the rights of industrial designers by enhancing their competitiveness, providing them with industry-related knowledge and promoting exchanges with local, the Mainland and international professional organisations. IDSHK has successfully established collaborations and strategic alliance partnerships with industrial bodies and education institutes and is continuing to support industrial design education.

IDSHK grasps the pulse of the society and technology evolvements with innovative ideas to provide members with updated relevant knowledge and connections to keep pace with the times. Gather all parties’ strength and cooperate to create a brilliant future design prospect.

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.