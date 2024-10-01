BREAKING: Bus Fire Claims Lives of Young Students in Bangkok

LATEST UPDATE: 01 October at 3:40 PM

A school bus from Uthai Thani carrying 44 people – 38 students and six teachers – traveling to Ayutthaya caught fire on its way in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand on 1 October, killing 25, injuring 6, Thai media reported. The status of the other 25 people – 3 teachers and 22 students – remains unknown.

The fire began with a loud explosion from the rear of the bus before the flame began to engulf the entirety of the vehicle’s interior. This prompted the local emergency services to arrive at the scene and rescue 19 people from the burning coach before transporting them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased from the bus.

PM Paetongtarn then instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to oversee the incident. The government has committed to covering hospital treatment costs and providing support for the affected families.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined. Local officials are coordinating with the school and law enforcement to ensure that all affected students receive the necessary care.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on providing assistance to the victims and their families while addressing the safety concerns surrounding transportation for school activities.