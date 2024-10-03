Laos and South Korea Deepen Agricultural Cooperation in Key Areas

Laos and South Korea have strengthened agricultural cooperation, focusing on modernizing Laos’s farming sector and boosting ties within ASEAN.

On 30 October, South Korea’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Song Miryung, met with Laos’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Linkham Douangsavanh, in South Korea, to discuss bilateral agricultural collaboration as well as wider cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the amendment of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on agricultural cooperation between the two countries. This newly expanded MOU aims to strengthen joint efforts, with a focus on modernizing Laos’s agricultural sector through advanced technologies, such as smart farming, improving seed development, and infrastructure.

During the talks, Minister Linkham emphasized the importance of agriculture in Laos, particularly in the Mekong River region, where many rely on farming for their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Minister Song highlighted South Korea’s ongoing support, such as the development of irrigation facilities and knowledge-sharing programs, and expressed hope that the expanded MOU would lead to significant outcomes for both nations.

Looking ahead, as South Korea celebrates 35 years of ASEAN dialogue relations in 2024, this enhanced collaboration is expected to further strengthen agricultural development and food security across the region, with Laos playing a central role as ASEAN Chair.