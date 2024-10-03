GOVWARE 2024: Driving Innovation And Growth Through Collaboration For A Safer Digital Future

Engage with global policymakers, thought leaders, and innovators at Asia’s premier cybersecurity event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2024 – The GovWare Conference and Exhibition 2024 will take place from 15 to 17 October 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre Singapore, gathering over 12,000 policy makers, cyber and corporate leaders, practitioners, and academia worldwide to address modern security issues, rebuild trust, and chart a secure, inclusive future.

This year’s premier cybersecurity exhibition, themed Securing Dynamic Digital Roadmaps: Relooking Signposts in Identity, Trust, and Resilience, will address the emerging challenges of our converged digital landscape. As we stand at the cutting edge of technological advancement, the event will showcase groundbreaking innovations that address modern issues and evolving threats, offering a comprehensive look at the future of cybersecurity.

“As we stand at the crossroads of physical and digital realities, we are encountering new challenges in cybersecurity, with privacy and cross-border data flows becoming increasingly intricate,” said Ian Monteiro, Executive Director of Image Engine and organiser of GovWare 2024. “GovWare is a trusted nexus at the forefront of this evolving landscape, providing a platform for global collaboration, to enhance risk management and resilience. This year’s theme underscores our commitment to securing the digital frontier. We strongly believe in integrating security by design and balancing rapid technological innovation with robust regulation. We view cybersecurity as a collective responsibility, crucial for a secure and trustworthy digital future. This perspective has shaped our programme this year, which features a curated lineup of expert speakers to address shifting needs across industries and verticals.”

Attendees at GovWare 2024 can look forward to engaging with a distinguished lineup of leaders and experts from diverse sectors including industry, government, and academia. This year’s programme features a broad spectrum of perspectives on the latest in cybersecurity, with insights from both local and international figures. Highlights include Laura Galante, Cyber Executive and Director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center, Office of the Director of US National Intelligence, Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer, Trellix, Goh Eng Choon, President, Cyber, ST Engineering, Amir Ben-Efraim, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Menlo Security, Eva Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Trend Micro, Rigo Van den Broeck, Executive Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions, Mastercard, Sam Liew, Chief Executive, Gov+ Strategic Business Group, NCS, Sandra Joyce, Vice President, Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud.

GovWare 2024, proudly supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), continues to be the cornerstone trade platform of Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW). This partnership reflects the shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity across the region and beyond, driving innovation and transformation across the cyber ecosystem.

GovWare 2024 Highlights: Navigating Cybersecurity in a Converged World – Accelerating Innovation while Strengthening Trust, Governance and Resilience across Industries

This year, GovWare is set to drive progress in critical sectors by encouraging innovation while strengthening trust, governance, and resilience amid a swiftly evolving digital landscape. As industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, robust cybersecurity has become essential not only for safeguarding data but also for maintaining trust and ensuring operational resilience.

GovWare is gearing up to host the most dynamic and diverse exhibition in the region, featuring an exceptional lineup of exhibiting companies. From industry giants to pioneering international startups, our showcase highlights the best in cybersecurity innovation. This year, we are excited to introduce the French Pavilion, Startup Pavilion, and the Institutes of Higher Learning (IHL) Pavilion. Notable companies include Trend Micro, which will present its cutting-edge AI security platform, Trend Vision One; Ensign InfoSecurity, showcasing AI-enabled solutions such as enterprise deepfake detection tools aimed at strengthening organisational cybersecurity; ST Engineering, unveiling its latest advancements in secure technologies for IT, OT, and cloud environments, along with its quantum-safe encryption solution; and Singtel, showcasing the world’s first live implementation of app-based 5G network slicing technology, known as the URSP (User Equipment Route Selection Policy).

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) Innovation Showcases, where they can discover transformative digital solutions that are not only advancing these industries but also reinforcing the crucial role of robust cybersecurity measures in driving business innovation. Highlights will include showcases across financial services, healthcare, and energy. For instance, iAPPS Health Group, a Fin-MedTech company focused on improving healthcare through technology and data-driven solutions, will be unveiling a range of innovative healthcare solutions designed to enhance patient care and streamline medical processes.

“At Govware 2024, iAPPS Health Group is proud to showcase innovations designed to enhance patient outcomes and address key healthcare challenges. Our cutting-edge technologies, including the Multi-dose Robot Pharmacy, AI Health Assistant, Patient Robot, and Fall Prevention & Detection Solution, are designed to enhance medication accuracy, improve patient support, and contribute to better patient safety and monitoring. These solutions are developed with stringent security and data protection measures, complying with relevant regulations to ensure both effective care and secure handling of patient information,” said Dr Eugene Loke, Medical Director, iAPPS Health Group.

In addition, GovWare’s CII Forums will offer a platform for enterprise leaders, regulators, and solution providers to foster in-depth discussions and knowledge exchange on evolving challenges and solutions within key CII verticals. This will include a Healthcare Forum Panel, “Elevating Medical Device Security: Release of Medical Device Cybersecurity (Guidance Note) by Global Digital Health Partnership (GDHP)”, that will feature insights from global leaders in healthcare cybersecurity such as Lisa Lewis Person, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy, Deputy National Coordinator for Operations Chief Operating Officer and Tiffany Butler, Cybersecurity Senior Advisor, both from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information; ​Leon Chang, Assistant Chief Executive, Cyber Defence Group & Chief Risk Office, Synapxe; Fuller Yu, Chief of IT Operations and Cybersecurity, Hong Kong Hospital Authority; and focus on enhancing the security of healthcare devices against cyber threats.

The CXO Plenary, an exclusive invitation-only event, will gather top C-Suite executives and decision-makers from both public and private sectors. Supported by GovTech and CSA, this high-level forum will feature a keynote address by Goh Wei Boon, Chief Executive, GovTech Singapore, followed by a panel discussion “The AI Cyclone and Paving the Yellow Brick Road. Munchkins, Scarecrows, and the Search for the Emerald City“. Esteemed speakers, including Dr Kang Meng Chow, Smart Nation Fellow, GovTech Singapore; Chua Ai Qi, Director, Cyber Defence, Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies, Sandra Joyce, Vice President, Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud, and Stanley Tsang, Distinguished Engineer and Senior Director (Special Projects), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, will engage in a high-level discourse on AI integration, cybersecurity considerations, and evolving talent landscape in tech amid growing pressures.

About GovWare Conference and Exhibition

GovWare has been a trusted hub for cybersecurity knowledge and collaboration for over 30 years. As the leading platform for connecting policymakers, tech innovators, and end-users, GovWare drives discussions on the latest trends, technological advancements, and critical issues in cybersecurity. Serving as the anchor trade event of Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) since 2016, GovWare attracts participants from over 80 countries, bringing together thousands of global experts, thought leaders, and professionals to tackle the industry’s most urgent challenges.

With a focus on fostering growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships, GovWare is dedicated to empowering the cybers community. Our success is built on the continued trust and support from both the community and its organisational partners, who are committed to shaping the future of the cybersecurity landscape.

About Image Engine

Image Engine Pte Ltd is a full-service B2B technology event producer and organiser, conceived to deliver innovative content, critical business intelligence and connectivity across the community of end-users, vendors and government agencies. With a strong knowledge base and industry networks within the Asian region, Image Engine enables partners to access their markets effectively, to deliver information solutions to the best qualified audience in the best possible environment. Image Engine is the organiser of the GovWare Conference and Exhibition, and has been the event partner for Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) since 2016.