Ahmad Tea Introduces the Tea Bouquet Caddies In Malaysia

Handpicked Selections of Refined Taste and Elegance Packaged in Floral Tin Boxes

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 October 2024 – Ahmad Tea, a renowned global tea brand, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest collection, the Tea Bouquet Caddies, in Malaysia. Available in blue, orange, and yellow tin boxes adorned with floral details, each Tea Bouquet is curated to highlight the distinct characteristics of the included blends.

Tea Bouquet Caddies from Ahmad Tea Tea has been an integral part of Malaysian culture for generations, and the Tea Bouquets offer a refined experience suitable for tea enthusiasts. Whether featuring green or black teas, these caddies present a collection for every preference.

Specially Curated Blends

The Tea Bouquet caddies are a testament to elegance and attention to detail. Delicately crafted floral motifs grace the surface of boldly coloured tin boxes, intertwining in a symphony of beauty and sophistication. Each petal and leaf seem to dance across the lids of the Tea Bouquets, creating a captivating visual tapestry that evokes images of lush tea gardens and blooming flowers.

Tea Bouquet Large (9 x 8TB) [RM59.90] showcases an assortment of nine diverse blends that are carefully curated in a gorgeous turquoise tin box with botanical patterns. Delight in the flavours of the full-bodied and smooth English Breakfast, the soothing yet uplifting Earl Grey, or the warm, spiciness of Cardamom. Savour the fruity flavours of luscious Peach & Passion Fruit, zesty Lemon & Lime Twist, and juicy Strawberry Sensations. Relax with a soothing cup of grassy Green Tea, fragrant Jasmine Green Tea, or refreshing Mint Mystique. The Mint Mystique is exclusive to the Tea Bouquet 9 Caddy. Experience diverse flavours for moments of relaxation or sharing with friends.

Tea Bouquet Medium (4 x 8TB) [RM30.90] presents four blends thoughtfully packaged in a bright orange tin box with floral artwork. Starting with the classics, customers can enjoy the robust flavour of English Breakfast and the aromatic Earl Grey. Feel refreshed and revitalised with some of Ahmad Tea’s popular Green Tea and indulge in the juicy and flavourful Peach & Passion Fruit.

Tea Bouquet Small (10TB) [RM13.90] spotlights the bold, satisfying, and deliciously smooth blend in a beautiful yellow tin box with floral designs. It contains ten foil-wrapped tea bags of Ahmad Tea’s award-winning English Breakfast blend.

A Refined Gifting Experience

The Tea Bouquet Caddies are designed to provide a sophisticated and memorable gifting experience. Each caddy is meticulously crafted with a striking floral design, offering an elegant presentation that makes it suitable for any special occasion.

The Tea Bouquets reflect the association of tea with sophistication and luxury. Each caddy contains curated blends presented in tin boxes designed to be visually striking. The collectability and perceived value of these caddies make them a unique offering within the Malaysian tea market.

With a selection of Ahmad Tea’s finest blends, these caddies convey a sense of refinement and quality, making them a distinguished choice for those looking to give a thoughtful and beautifully packaged gift. Whether for celebrations or as a token of appreciation, the Tea Bouquet Caddies are crafted to make every moment of gifting truly special.

The visual appeal makes the Tea Bouquets a standout option among other tea selections in the Malaysian market. The collectability and the perceived value being higher than the actual value make it a gift-worthy and visually appealing product.

Kevin Siow the Brand Manager for Ahmad Tea, is excited to announce the launch of the Tea Bouquet Caddies in Malaysia. “We are thrilled to introduce our Tea Bouquet Caddies in Malaysia,” Kevin stated. “Our goal is to inspire the love of tea and contribute to the appreciation of tea culture across the world. We are confident that tea lovers in Malaysia will appreciate the elegance and exceptional taste that the Tea Bouquet Caddies bring. With its unique flavours and exquisite quality, the Tea Bouquet Caddies offer sophistication packaged in beautifully designed floral tins.

Distributed In Malaysia By Sangla Foods

Ahmad Tea’s Tea Bouquet Caddies are exclusively available on Ahmad Tea’s official Malaysia online store:

Ahmad Tea Official Online Store: https://ahmadtea.my/shop/

Ken Siow, Sangla Foods’ Managing Director, underscores the exceptional quality and giftability of the Ahmad Tea Tea Bouquets, emphasising their allure as luxurious offerings for tea enthusiasts in Malaysia.

Siow remarks, “With the introduction of the Tea Bouquet Caddies, we are thrilled to offer an enhanced gifting experience for Malaysian consumers. At Sangla Foods, our commitment to infusing the world’s finest flavours into Malaysia shines through and partnering with Ahmad Tea allows us to offer an exquisite selection that embodies both elegance and taste. The Tea Bouquet Caddies, with their meticulously curated assortments and captivating design, serve as a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled quality and sophistication. We are confident that these enchanting caddies will delight recipients and add a touch of luxury to every tea-gifting occasion.'”

Ahmad Tea and Sangla Foods invite all tea enthusiasts to embark on a journey of taste and indulge in the sheer pleasure that the Tea Bouquet Caddies have to offer.

Hashtag: #AhmadTeaMalaysia #SanglaFoods #Gifting

https://ahmadtea.my/

https://www.facebook.com/AhmadTeaMalaysia/

https://www.instagram.com/ahmadteamalaysia/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Ahmad Tea

Ahmad Tea ( ahmadtea.my), established in London in 1986, has grown to become an internationally recognised premium tea brand. Reputed for its commitment to quality and excellence, Ahmad Tea is enjoyed by millions of tea lovers worldwide. With a wide range of tea selections, Ahmad Tea remains dedicated to inspiring the love of tea that brings people together and creates memorable moments.

About Sangla Foods Sdn Bhd

Sangla Foods Sdn Bhd ( sanglafoods.com ), a leading supplier of food and beverage products in Malaysia, shares Ahmad Tea’s passion for exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. As the exclusive distributor of Ahmad Tea in Malaysia, Sangla Foods is committed to bringing the unparalleled taste and experience of this remarkable blend to tea lovers across the country.

With a wide range of products sourced from reputable and renowned brands worldwide, Sangla Foods is committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and enhancing the culinary experience in Malaysia.