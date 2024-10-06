Sahm Capital Celebrates Saudi National Day with “Journey of Fun with Sahm!” at Al Othaim Mall

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2024 – Sahm Capital transformed Al Othaim Mall into a vibrant hub of celebration and community engagement for Saudi National Day with the “Journey of Fun with Sahm!” event, held at Al Othaim Mall Rabwa, Saffori Land, from September 19 to 25. This week-long celebration fostered community spirit while highlighting the joys of investing.

The festival created a vibrant atmosphere in a designated area of the mall, attracting families and friends eager to join the festivities. With engaging entertainment and exclusive offers, attendees enjoyed a memorable experience marked by neat decorations and enthusiastic staff. Throughout the week, participants engaged in exciting activities, including raffles and exclusive Al Othaim Entertainment vouchers valued at SAR 350. Additionally, to enhance accessibility to the platform, a 70% discount on the Saudi market commission was provided.

While celebrating the excitement of investing, the event emphasized the importance of understanding the associated risks. Participants were encouraged to evaluate their financial circumstances and seek appropriate financial advice, highlighting how informed decision-making can lead to financial growth.

The collaboration between Sahm Capital and Al Othaim Entertainment Co. exemplifies Sahm Capital’s commitment to enriching community experiences through memorable moments. Partnering with Al Othaim Entertainment Co., known for its engaging entertainment offerings, helped create an event that beautifully blended investing with joyful celebration. This partnership provided attendees with a festive atmosphere, highlighting the enjoyable side of investing while subtly reinforcing that Al Othaim Entertainment Co. operates primarily in the entertainment space and does not engage in financial services or endorse specific investment products.

“Partnering with Al Othaim Entertainment Co. has allowed us to create a unique experience that blends entertainment with investment engagement. Together, we are showing that financial growth can be celebrated alongside National Day,” said Hadeel Bdeeri, General Manager at Sahm Capital. This collaboration highlights the strength of both organizations and emphasizes that investing can be part of a joyful community experience.

The “Journey of Fun with Sahm!” event not only celebrated National Day but also increased awareness about investment opportunities within the community. By merging entertainment with financial growth, attendees gained a better understanding of how investing can be both accessible and enjoyable. This successful collaboration emphasizes Sahm Capital’s dedication to making financial independence a reality for everyone, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Inspired by this positive reception, Sahm Capital is excited to create more events that blend financial education with enjoyable experiences, ensuring that investing becomes a rewarding part of everyday life.

About Sahm Capital

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital holds licenses (22251-25) from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Exchange, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more information about Sahm, please visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com/