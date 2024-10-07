Laos Named Cheapest Travel Destination in 2025

Canada’s financial product site, HelloSafe, has revealed that Laos is the cheapest country to visit in the year of 2025 among the 136 countries around the world.

According to the website, the daily living cost in Laos is as cheap as EUR 10 (USD 10.97), followed by Kazakhstan at EUR 14 (USD 15.37). Rwanda and Ghana each have a daily cost of EUR 16 (USD 17.56), while Mongolia rounds out the top five with costs at EUR 18 (USD 19.74).

Laos, Mongolia and Georgia are also the top three countries with the most affordable accommodation in the world, with prices ranging from EUR 6 (USD 6.58) to EUR 13 (USD 14.27) per night.

Conversely, the top five countries with the most expensive to travel to are Barbados EUR 261 (USD 286.44) daily budget, followed by Antigua and Barbuda at EUR 244 (USD 267.78), and Saint Kitts and Nevis at EUR 215 (USD 235.95).

These data are based on travelers’ expenses in each country, including food, accommodation, and local transportation within the country.

In Laos specifically, during the first eight months of 2024, the country attracted a total of 2.6 million international tourists, with Thai travelers making up the largest group, according to the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

The Lao government is optimistic about the future of tourism, setting a target to welcome at least 4.6 million international visitors in 2024, with projected revenue of USD 1.3 billion.