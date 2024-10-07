World Economic Forum welcomes “SARABURI SANDBOX LOW CARBON CITY” a new member of Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative, accelerating Thailand’s green energy transition

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2024 – Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) reveals another step forward of “SARABURI SANDBOX LOW CARBON CITY” to the World Economic Forum’s global project, “Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative”, marking the first industrial cluster in Thailand, the third in ASEAN, and the 21worldwide to join this initiative. This milestone underscores the bold collaborative action and TCMA’s leadership in accelerating the energy transition contribute to the achievement of low carbon city.

Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA), elaborated that the “SARABURI SANDBOX LOW CARBON CITY” initiative, launched on August 15, 2023, is driven by a public-private-people partnership (PPP) model. Led by the Governor of Saraburi Province, with support from TCMA, the Federation of Thai Industries-Saraburi Province, seven key ministries, in collaboration with more than 21 local agencies, and civil society, the project has made significant strides over the past year. It has also gained global recognition for its innovative ecosystem approach aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

“SARABURI SANDBOX” has been globally lauded as a model for fostering an innovation ecosystem with its outstanding concept, bringing together public, private, and civil society sectors to advance towards a low-carbon society. Key achievements include transitioning to hydraulic cement (low-carbon cement) in nationwide construction, the goal to phase out high-carbon cement production by 2025, accelerating the cement industry’s shift to clean energy, and increasing the use of alternative fuels (AF) such as biomass, solar power, and refuse-derived fuel (RDF). Other notable initiatives include grid modernization and advancing research on the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology. All made progress are continuously presented at global climate forums such as the COP summits. In addition, with government backing and support from the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), TCMA was honored to co-host the GCCA CEO Gathering and Leader Conference in 2024, bringing together high ranking of cement and concrete manufacturers worldwide to unite in reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, Thailand recently secured over 200 million Baht in Green Fund support from the Canadian government, aimed at facilitating cement and concrete industry in Thailand the transition to Net Zero by 2050.

During Climate Week New York City 2024, “SARABURI SANDBOX” was announced as a new member of Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative of World Economic Forum, becoming Thailand’s first industrial cluster, ASEAN’s third, and the 21st globally to engage with the international community in achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) on greenhouse gas reduction.

“TCMA is proud that the “SARABURI SANDBOX” innovation ecosystem has been selected to join the World Economic Forum’s Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative. This step will further propel Saraburi Province towards becoming a low-carbon city while highlighting the potential of TCMA and its members to collaborate with other industrial clusters, with support from the government, to expedite the green energy transition, to strengthen Thailand’s economic capabilities, creating win-win-win beneficial outcomes through 4 major mechanisms:- technology, policy, cooperation, and financing, alongside best practices from global partners within the Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative.” Dr. Chana remarked after presenting the progress on the Partnership in Focus forum at the High Level Ministerial/CEO Roundtable at the Sidelines of the Summit of the Future.

“SARABURI SANDBOX” is an area-based implementation, positioning Saraburi Province as a model for Thailand’s greenhouse gas reduction strategies. Operating under the 3C framework-Communication, Collaborative Action, Conclusion step-by-step, it aligns with Thailand’s NDC Roadmap, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. TCMA continues to collaborate with the government, private sector, and civil society across five key sectors: Industrial Processes and Product Use (IPPU), Energy, Waste, Agriculture, and Land Use Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF). These prototype projects provide a clearer pathway for action, identifying areas for improvement, and offering lessons on successful practices that can be scaled and replicated across other provinces.

