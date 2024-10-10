Global Leaders Join ASEAN Summit in Vientiane to Address Regional, International Challenges

The official ceremony for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings took place on 9 October in Vientiane. President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone welcomed delegates from the ten Southeast Asian countries, along with Timor-Leste as an observer, and leaders from around the world. The summit runs from 8 to 11 October, focusing on regional cooperation and unity among member states.

Attendees included prominent figures such as Brunei’s Prime Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his spouse, and Indonesia’s Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.

Other notable delegates were Myanmar’s Permanent Secretary Aung Kyaw Moe, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.

Additionally, leaders from outside Southeast Asia were invited, including United States’ Secretary Antony Blinken, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The leaders are ready to run discussions on pressing global and regional issues, including trade, security, and development, while strengthening cooperation.

During the first days of the summit, several agreements were signed to enhance relations and support development, including six cooperation agreements between Laos and Thailand focused on water resource management, civil service collaboration, and rail freight transport.

The ASEAN Summits emphasized fostering prosperity and community-building as the bloc prepares to expand to 11 members with Timor-Leste’s anticipated full membership. President Thongloun Sisoulith reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development, urging stronger unity and cooperation through the principles of the “ASEAN Way.”