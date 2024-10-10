JustMarkets Awarded as Most Reliable Broker in Forex Expo Dubai 2024

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2024 – JustMarkets, a global leader in trading, has successfully completed its participation in Forex Expo Dubai 2024, one of the largest and most prestigious events in the online trading industry. The event was held during 7-8th October and attracted more than 20,000 visitors, more than 200 exhibitors and 5,000 Forex companies. JustMarkets had its own stand at the exhibition, which enjoyed great popularity and attention of visitors.

But the most essential and exciting event at the exhibition was the awarding of JustMarkets as the Most Reliable Broker 2024. Our team has worked hard to improve our products and services to make this award possible.

A representative of JustMarkets was one of the speakers at the conference, mentioning the key macroeconomic and geopolitical events of recent years, describing the company’s vision for the future of online trading and trending assets and trends in 2025.

At Forex Expo Dubai, JustMarkets representatives highlighted three key advantages that make the broker’s services especially valuable to clients:

Competitive Spreads: JustMarkets offers some of the most competitive spreads in the market on 90% of trading instruments, including forex, cryptocurrency, metals, commodities, stocks and indices. In total, traders can trade more than 260 trading instruments across markets with the company’s efficient trading products. Flexible Leverage: JustMarkets provides traders with one of the highest leverages in the industry. Traders can take advantage of leverage up to 1:3000 to maximize trading potential and open larger positions with a relatively small initial investment. Local Payment Solutions: JustMarkets offers a wide range of local payment methods with several backup solutions for deposits and withdrawals. JustMarkets understands the importance of full and comfortable management of clients’ capital and provides all the options for this.

Dubai Expo has provided visitors with the opportunity to interact with the JustMarkets team, learn about the platform’s innovative trading solutions, and participate in interactive discussions on new financial trends and trends of 2025. Visitors were particularly interested in the innovative features and customized solutions that JustMarkets offers its clients in mobile trading.

“We also understand that today’s traders want more than just good conditions – they want effective tools to trade anytime, anywhere. That’s why JustMarkets has invested heavily in developing a mobile app that makes trading easier than ever.

Our mobile app offers: real-time chart analysis; instant market updates; the ability to quickly open and close trades; uninterrupted deposit and withdrawal functions. For today’s trader, time is everything, and the ability to analyze the market, make trading decisions is essential for long-term success.”

In addition to an exciting presentation, JustMarkets representatives held a special competition for newcomers to the exhibition. Visitors were able to learn the basics of online trading using the user-friendly JustMarkets platform with competitive trading conditions.

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 was a great opportunity for JustMarkets to connect with clients and partners from all over the world, and to share its vision for the future of the dynamic online trading industry. JustMarkets continues to lead the trading industry and is focused on expanding the range and quality of its products, as customer satisfaction and efficiency remains the key task of the broker.

