New Modular Latching System from Southco Secures Thick, Insulated and Pressurized Doors

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2024 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions, and hinges/positioning technology, has extended its line of multi-point latching systems to include a new solution designed for insulated doors up to four inches (100mm) thick. Southco’s new M4 Modular Latching System meets the increasing demands of HVAC applications by providing a versatile solution for thick, insulated, and pressurized doors.

The new M4 Modular Latching System is highly adjustable and accounts for dimensional variations in enclosure panels. The latch dimensions and materials minimize thermal conductivity through the panel, and prevent deflection of the panel during installation. The adjustable rod system enables all latches along the door to completely close, ensuring proper sealing and improving safety for maintenance technicians.

The M4 Modular Latching System is designed to accommodate several locking options and design requirements. Its plastic handle can be configured with padlocking, key locking or tool locking options, while single point or multi-point latching can be configured with adjustable cams, a pressure release bracket, and an internal release handle.

Global Product Manager Nick Bennett adds, “The M4 Modular Latching System meets the growing needs of the HVAC industry for a versatile latching system that won’t diminish the insulation of thick doors. Southco’s new modular latching system offers versatile configuration options to support a wide range of applications.”

For more information about the functionality of M4 Modular Latching Systems, please visit www.southco.com/M4-Modular-Latching-System or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.