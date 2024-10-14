AOC Masters 2024 Local Qualifiers Conclude: A Global Valorant Showdown Awaits in Bangkok

AOC Masters 2024 “Born to Battle”

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2024 – The AOC Masters 2024 “Born to Battle” local qualifiers have reached their conclusion, setting the stage for an exhilarating grand final event in Bangkok, Thailand. After months of intense competition spanning nine regions, anticipation for the ultimate Valorant showdown is at an all-time high.

With over 400 players, including prominent influencers, participating in the regional qualifiers, the competition has been fierce. The top two elite players from each region will now head to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on October 19, 2024, competing in 1v1, 2v2, and team show matches for glory and a share of the impressive $30,000 prize pool.

The qualifiers were designed to bring out the best in each competitor. Players battled it out in Valorant’s Spike Rush mode during 1v1 matches, showcasing their skills in a best-of-three format over a series lasting up to 35 minutes. This structure ensured that only the strongest players would advance to the grand finals, amplifying the excitement for fans and players alike.

Advancing to the grand finals will include winners from Australia, Indonesia, Middle East and Africa, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Fans will be able to find their favourite KOLs participating in the event, such as Guzz and Zenox from Australia, Rissa Nicole Raymundo Grumal from the Philippines, NEO and Plumy from South Korea, 湘湘 Kanna and 早安嚕乙 Luyee from Taiwan, and Hanakoishi from Vietnam.

Fans and eSports enthusiasts can look forward to an electrifying series of matches that promise intense competition. Join AOC in celebrating the spirit of competition as players from around the globe prepare for the AOC Masters 2024 Grand Final. Don’t miss a moment of this exciting event at https://www.instagram.com/agonbyaocap/ .

