ASEAN Summits Conclude with Key Agreements, Leadership Transition to Malaysia

The 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, held from 6-11 October in Vientiane, concluded with key agreements aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and addressing global challenges, alongside a leadership transition to Malaysia.

A total of sixteen meetings brought together leaders from ASEAN member states and external partners, including Australia, Canada, China, South Korea, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States, among others.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, as ASEAN Chair for 2024, led discussions that resulted in the adoption of over 90 outcome documents. These documents addressed key areas such as regional security, economic cooperation, sustainable development, and digital transformation.

Key Outcomes and External Cooperation

Among the adopted documents were the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Strengthening Supply Chain Connectivity, the ASEAN Declaration on Promoting Sustainable Agriculture, and the Declaration on Strengthening Regional Biosafety and Biosecurity.

Additionally, leaders endorsed the Strategic Plans to Implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which will guide ASEAN’s long-term goals for a resilient, innovative, and people-centered community.

The summits also reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to resolving the Myanmar crisis through the Five-Point Consensus, while acknowledging progress in Timor-Leste’s path toward ASEAN membership.

ASEAN also strengthened its relations with partners, resulting in several agreements, including the ASEAN-China Joint Statements on combating telecommunications fraud, advancing smart agriculture, and facilitating cooperation in digital ecosystems, along with negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0. The ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while the ASEAN-India Summit emphasized digital transformation and collaboration under India’s Act East Policy. The ASEAN-Canada Special Summit adopted a joint statement focused on enhancing connectivity and resilience.

At the closing ceremony, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship gavel to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who will lead ASEAN in 2025 under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability.’ Laos’ chairmanship will officially conclude on 31 December.