CTF Life Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Launch of MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan 2

The celebration dinner was inaugurated by Brian Cheng, Executive Director and Group Co-Chief Executive Officer of NWS Holdings and Non-executive Director of CTF Life; Gilbert Ho, Executive Director and Group Co-Chief Executive Officer of NWS Holdings and Non-executive Director of CTF Life; and Man Kit Ip, Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, along with the company’s management team. The highlight of the event was a performance by singer-songwriters Phil Lam and Cath Wong, while renowned artist Kelly Chen appeared as a guest performer.

To further promote its brand awareness, CTF Life displayed its new company name on the rooftop LED billboard of COFCO Tower on Hong Kong Island and the large outdoor advertisement at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in Causeway Bay. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the company also advertised on billboards on five major commercial buildings, including Far East Finance Centre, Harcourt House, Sing Ho Finance Building, Chinachem Century Tower and V Point.

Man Kit Ip, Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said: “CTF Life is embarking on a new journey in 2024, proudly stepping into its 40th year. Over the years, we have overcome challenges and seized opportunities together with Hong Kong, achieving remarkable growth. Looking ahead, we will further strengthen our collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Chow Tai Fook Group, leveraging its robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe to continue to expand our service network and optimise our products and services. Drawing on our roots in Hong Kong, we will extend our reach across China and other Asian markets, continually creating value beyond insurance for our target customers.”

MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan 2 for Flexible Wealth Management

To celebrate its 40th anniversary and meet the financial needs of customers at different stages of life, CTF Life has launched MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan 2 (MyWealth 2), building on the success of its MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan (MyWealth 1). The new plan features the first-in-market1 “Wealth Booster Option” 2, which allows customers to change the amount components under the policy to help enhance the projected returns. The plan’s special-in-market1 “Wealth Accumulation Switching Options” 3 give customers greater autonomy to cater their investment preferences at different life stages. MyWealth 2 features “Dual Succession”, which allows unlimited changes of Insured4 and entitles the policy owner to assign up to two beneficiaries for legacy planning, ensuring the continuation of the policy and maximising the efficacy of wealth inheritance.

Jarita Kwan, Chief Product Officer of CTF Life, said, “Based on the thoughtful features of MyWealth 1, CTF Life has launched MyWealth 2 to meet the financial needs of customers at different stages of life. Taking USD policy as an example, MyWealth 2 offers a shorter breakeven period, higher projected returns, and greater flexibility. It enhances withdrawal advantages, allowing customers to seize market opportunities in a timely manner, helping wealth accumulation and inheritance.”

The three main advantages of MyWealth 2

1. Shorter breakeven periods, higher projected returns and more flexible withdrawal arrangements



3. Greater flexibility on inheritance



1. “Special-in-market” and “First-in-market” are the results of comparing similar major life insurance savings products of major life insurance companies in Hong Kong as of 26 September 2024.

2. Within 30 days before or after the 10th policy anniversary or every policy anniversary thereafter, customer may, subject to the prevailing rules of the Company, exercise the Wealth Booster Option to adjust the Guaranteed Cash Value, face value and cash value of accumulated Reversionary Bonuses (if any), face value and cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any), and the accumulated value of Stable Asset Account (if any) of the basic plan to other pre-set level(s) (to be determined by the Company and elaborated in an endorsement and new policy specifications) according to the new long-term target asset allocation, without providing any evidence of insurability while subject to the following conditions: (i) all premiums due and payable under the policy must be settled and any Indebtedness must be fully repaid; (ii) no Premium Holiday is in effect, no application for exercising Policy Split Option, Currency Switch Option, Wealth Accumulation Switching Option or Change of Insured Option is in progress, and no claim is in progress under the basic plan of the policy upon request exercising this Option; (iii) the request cannot be changed or withdrawn once it is submitted; and (iv) this Option can only be exercised once under the policy. After the Wealth Booster Option becomes effective, (i) the Guaranteed Cash Value, face value and cash value of Reversionary Bonus (if any), face value and cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any) and accumulated value of Stable Asset Account (if any) of the basic plan of the policy will be adjusted at the sole discretion of the Company while the Unit will remain unchanged. The future amounts of Guaranteed Cash Value, face value and cash value of Reversionary Bonus (if any), face value and cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any) will also be determined accordingly; (ii) the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option will be reset as “Advance” (i.e. the allocation and value in Stable Asset Account are both zero); (iii) all Complementary Policies (if any) and riders (if any) under the policy will remain in force after the change, subject to the then prevailing rules of the Company; (iv) the beneficiary(ies), policy owner, contingent policy owner (if designated), Initial Insured, Insured, policy currency, Policy Date, policy effective date and Policy Years of the basic plan of the policy will remain unchanged; and (v) previous instruction(s) made under the basic plan of the policy including but not limited to Death Benefit Settlement Option and Policy Continuation Option will remain unchanged unless otherwise specified. In the event that both Wealth Booster Option and Wealth Accumulation Switching Option are elected on the same policy anniversary, the Wealth Booster Option will be exercised while the elected Wealth Accumulation Switching Option will be automatically withdrawn immediately. Policy owner may elect the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option again in the next policy anniversary. As the equity-like assets in the new long-term target asset allocation are relatively higher, the Guaranteed Cash Value may be subject to reduction and the risk may increase accordingly after the Wealth Booster Option has been exercised. If customer has any questions, customer can contact financial consultant for more details or seek independent professional advice. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for more details of the Wealth Booster Option.

3. Wealth Accumulation Switching Options and its portfolio ratio

Switching option(s) “Stable Asset Account” allocation Allocation of the cash value of Reversionary Bonus (if any) and cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any) Advance 0% 100% Balanced 40% 60% Conservative 80% 20%

“Stable Asset Account Allocation” = the value of “Stable Asset Account” ÷ (cash value of Reversionary Bonus (if any) + cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any) + value of Stable Asset Account) x 100%

Within 30 days before or after the 10th policy anniversary or every policy anniversary thereafter, customer may, subject to the prevailing rules of the Company, exercise the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option to adjust the Switching Option of the basic plan of the policy to achieve Stable Asset Account Allocation at desire of customer, subject to the following conditions: (i) the Switching Option applied for must be different from the default Switching Option of the Basic Plan of the policy (for the first exercise of this option) or the latest Switching Option as shown in our record (if customer has already exercised this option before); (ii) except the first time of exercise of this option, the switch date of each subsequent request must be separated by a period of not less than 1 year from the switch date of the preceding exercise of this option; and (iii) all indebtedness must be fully settled before exercising this option. Once the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option is exercised, we will correspondingly adjust the amount of any future cash values and face values of Reversionary Bonus and Terminal Bonus at a rate to be determined by us based on the change(s) of the cash values of Reversionary Bonus and Terminal Bonus. Once the Company approves the request of Wealth Accumulation Switching Option, we will determine the value of Stable Asset Account immediately following such exercise of Wealth Accumulation Switching Option (“Target Value”). The Target Value equals the product of Stable Asset Account Allocation of the elected Switching Option and the aggregate of (i) the accumulated value of Stable Asset Account (if any) immediately before such exercise (“Existing Value”); and (ii) the cash values of Reversionary Bonus and Terminal Bonus immediately before such exercise. We will then adjust the balance of Stable Asset Account from the Existing Value to the Target Value at the switch date, which in the case that the Existing Value is lower than the Target Value, the deficit will be resolved by transferring the latest cash value of Reversionary Bonus (if any) and cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any) to the Stable Asset Account; or in the case that the Existing Value is higher than the Target Value, the surplus from the Stable Asset Account will become the cash value of Reversionary Bonus and cash value of Terminal Bonus. In the event that both Wealth Booster Option and Wealth Accumulation Switching Option are elected on the same policy anniversary, the Wealth Booster Option will be exercised while the elected Wealth Accumulation Switching Option will be automatically withdrawn immediately. Policy Owner may elect the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option again in the next policy anniversary. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for more details of the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option.

4. Changing the Insured is subject to the prevailing administrative rules and designated requirements. The Unit, Guaranteed Cash Value, the face value of accumulated Reversionary Bonuses (if any) and the face value of Terminal Bonus (if any), any accumulated value of Stable Asset Account, Policy Date and Policy Years will remain the same on the Insured-Change Effective Date while the Plan End Date will be adjusted to the date of policy anniversary on the 128th birthday of the Changed New Insured or following the 128th birthday of the Changed New Insured (whichever is applicable). The Changed New Insured must be aged 64 (last birthday) or below. The change of Insured must be endorsed by the Policy Owner, proposed new Insured and Assignee (if any). Both the new Insured and the current Insured must be alive and the policy is in force at the time the Insured is changed and provided with satisfactory proof of evidence of insurability for the proposed new Insured. We shall cease to provide any coverage for the initial Insured or the prior Insured on our record (when applicable and as the case may be) as from the Insured-Change Effective Date. All riders (if any) will be terminated on the Insured-Change Effective Date. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Changing of Insured Option.

5. This is an example of a policy denominated in USD with a 5-year premium payment period. The annual premium payment is US$100,000, resulting in a total premiums paid of US$500,000, without exercising any policy options.

6. Account determined in accordance with the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option provision in which its long-term target asset allocation is 100% in fixed income type securities. The value in the Stable Asset Account will be accumulated at such interest rate as may be declared by us from time to time. Interest rates on the Stable Asset Account are not guaranteed and may even be 0% in any year.

7. While the policy is in force and the Insured is still alive, after the end of the 5th Policy Year (Applicable to MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan 2 (Premier))/while the policy is in force and the Insured is still alive, after the end of the 5th Policy Year or the end of the premium payment period (whichever is later) (Applicable to MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan 2 (Prestige)), and subject to the prevailing rules of the Company, customer may exercise Policy Split Option to create a separate policy (the “Split Policy”), allocating a portion of Unit from the basic plan of the policy to the Split Policy but subject to the following conditions without providing any evidence of insurability: (i) after the policy Split Option has been exercised (the “Split”), the respective Unit of the basic plan of the policy and Split Policy must not be less than the minimum Unit amount we permit at the time of the request of customer; (ii) the insured of the Split Policy must be the same as the Insured of the basic plan of the policy; (iii) no claim is in progress under the basic plan of the policy upon request exercising this option; (iv) customer’s request for the policy Split Option cannot be changed or withdrawn once it is submitted; (v) any indebtedness under the basic plan of the policy must be fully repaid before we approve customer’s request ; and (vi) Policy Split Option can only be exercised once during a Policy Year. After the Split is approved, (i) the provisions of the Split Policy will be the same as the basic plan of the policy unless otherwise specified; (ii) the Unit, face value and cash value of Reversionary Bonus and Terminal Bonus (if any), accumulated value of Stable Asset Account (if any) will be reduced and transferred to the Split Policy according to the ratio of the Unit allocated to the basic plan of the policy and the Split Policy. We will determine the existing and future amounts of Guaranteed Cash Value, the face value and cash value of Reversionary Bonus and Terminal Bonus (if any); and future premium respectively for both the basic plan of the policy and the Split Policy according to customer’s allocation of the Units; (iii) the total premiums paid for both the basic plan of the policy and the Split Policy will be adjusted according to customer’s allocation of Units and will be used to calculate death benefit; (iv) subject to the rules of the Company, all riders (if any) under the policy will continue to be effective after the Split; (v) the beneficiary(ies), Policy Owner, Contingent Policy Owner (if designated), Initial Insured, Insured, Policy Currency, Policy Date, Policy Effective Date and Policy Years of the basic plan of this Policy will remain unchanged and the Split Policy will have the same beneficiary(ies), Policy Owner, Contingent Policy Owner (if designated), Initial Insured, Insured, Policy Currency, Policy Date, Policy Effective Date and Policy Years of the basic plan of this Policy; and (vi) previous instruction(s) made under the basic plan of the policy including but not limited to Wealth Accumulation Switching Option, Wealth Booster Option, Death Benefit Settlement Option and Policy Continuation Option will also apply to the Split Policy unless otherwise specified. The Split Policy will be effective only after its policy provisions and policy specifications are issued. Please refers to the Policy Provisions for more details of Policy Split Option.

8. Premium Holiday is not applicable to the policy with a 2-year premium payment period. The length of a Premium Holiday for each application should be a multiple of 1 year until it reaches the maximum limit. Premium Holiday is only applicable to the basic plan and will be effective on the next policy anniversary, but all riders attached to the policy will be terminated at the same time. We will defer the premium end date and premium due date according to the Premium Holiday Period approved. Riders attached to the policy can be re-attached after Premium Holiday, however, the premium and approval should be subject to rider application at that time. During the Premium Holiday, customer does not need to pay premiums for the basic plan, the Units, Guaranteed Cash Value, the face value of accumulated Reversionary Bonuses (if any), accumulated value of Stable Asset Account and protection under the basic plan will remain unchanged during the period, provided that customer has not partially surrendered during the Premium Holiday. The cash value of Reversionary Bonus and Terminal Bonus (if any) are non-guaranteed. During the Premium Holiday, we will not declare any face value of non-guaranteed Reversionary Bonus. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Premium Holiday.

9. Prior to the death of the Insured, the Policy Owner can assign one or two beneficiary(ies) for the Policy Continuation Option and specify the proportion of the Death Proceeds to be paid to each beneficiary for the Policy Continuation Option. Upon the death of the Insured, if the Policy Owner (still alive) and the Insured are different persons, the beneficiary will become the Continued New Insured; if the Policy Owner died at the same time or the Policy Owner and the Insured is the same person, subject to the prevailing administrative rules of the Company, the beneficiary will become the new Policy Owner and Continued New Insured of the policy in order to keep the policy in force after the Insured dies. If Policy Continuation Option has been exercised, and (i) only one beneficiary is designated under the policy and such beneficiary has been elected for the Policy Continuation Option prior to the death of the Insured, after this option has been exercised, all Units, Total Premiums Paid, Guaranteed Cash Value, the face value of accumulated Reversionary Bonuses (if any), the face value of Terminal Bonus (if any) and any accumulated value of Stable Asset Account (if any), Policy Date and Policy Years will remain unchanged on the Policy Continuation Effective Date, while the respective plan end date of the basic plan of the policy will be adjusted to the date of policy anniversary on the 128th birthday of the Continued New Insured or the immediately following policy anniversary (whenever is applicable); (ii) if there is more than one beneficiary designated under the policy and one or two beneficiary(ies) has/have been elected for the Policy Continuation Option prior to the death of the Insured, one or two basic plan(s) of the policy will be created upon the death of the Insured, and regarding each newly created basic plan, the respective unit, Total Premiums Paid, Guaranteed Cash Value, the respective face value of accumulated Reversionary Bonuses (if any) and the respective face value of Terminal Bonus (if any) and any respective accumulated values of the Stable Asset Account will be adjusted according to the proportion of the Death Proceeds specified by the Policy Owner for each beneficiary selected for the Policy Continuation Option. The respective Policy Date and Policy Years will remain unchanged on the Policy Continuation Effective Date, while the respective plan end date of the basic plan of the policy will be adjusted to the date of policy anniversary on the 128th birthday of the Continued New Insured or the immediately following policy anniversary (whenever is applicable). The surrender payment may be equal to or lower than death benefit before this option has been exercised. If the Death Benefit Settlement Option has already been selected for the beneficiary who has also been elected for the Policy Continuation Option, customer shall cancel the Death Benefit Settlement Option arrangement for such beneficiary before submission of any written request for the Policy Continuation Option. All riders (if any) will be terminated on the Policy Continuation Effective Date. For the beneficiary(ies) who has/have not been elected for the Policy Continuation Option (if any), the Death Benefit will be paid to each of these beneficiary(ies) in a lump sum or the respective option under the Death Benefit Settlement Option provision elected by the Policy Owner. If the Policy Owner has selected both Policy Continuation Option and Death Benefit Settlement Option, Policy Continuation Option will automatically be exercised (regardless of the order of selection). After Policy Continuation Option has been exercised, the Policy Continuation Option and Death Benefit Settlement Option previously selected by the Policy Owner will automatically become invalid Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Policy Continuation Option.

10. There are 2 types of premium waivers: (i) “Waiver of Premium Benefit” is applicable to the Insured whose age at policy issuance or the change of Insured is between 18 and 60 and is the Policy Owner at the same time, and is diagnosed with total permanent disability before the age of 75. (ii) “Payor Benefit” is applicable to the latest Insured whose age at policy issuance or the change of the Insured is at the age 17 or below; the latest Policy Owner (including contingent Policy Owner) whose age at policy issuance or the change of the Policy Owner (including Contingent Policy Owner) is at the age of 60 or below, and dies or is diagnosed with total permanent disability before the age of 75. After the waived premium of the basic plan reaches the maximum total amount of premium waived (per Insured) and/ or on the waiver of premium end date (until the premium end date that is set at the time of policy issuance), the Policy Owner should pay the remaining premium; otherwise, the automatic premium loan will be applied, or the policy will be terminated. In addition to the premiums stated above, if premiums falling due in the relevant Waiver of Premium Benefit Period are paid before we approve a claim of this benefit, such premiums will be fully refunded (with no interest). If the incident is resulted from accident, immediate protection will be given. If a person dies or is diagnosed with total permanent disability due to illness, a 2-year waiting period is required. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of “Waiver of Premium Benefit” and “Payor Benefit”.

Remarks: