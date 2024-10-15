New Building at Mahosot Hospital Opens, Marks Laos-China Cooperation Milestone

A ceremony to inaugurate the new building at Mahosot Hospital took place on 12 October, attended by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone of Laos and Prime Minister Li Qiang of China, along with high-level delegations from both nations. This project was launched in November 2017 and represents a significant milestone in Laos-China cooperation as a part of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

The new building is designed to provide state-of-the-art medical care, utilizing advanced technology to benefit patients in Laos while offering convenience for healthcare providers.

During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Li Qiang acknowledged the project’s origins, noting that its foundation was laid under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He emphasized the close attention and cooperation between the two countries, highlighting that despite various challenges during the construction process, the project has now reached completion—a significant achievement for both nations.

Prime Minister Sonexay also delivered a speech, expressing gratitude for China’s ongoing support.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a robust partnership and outlined plans for future cooperation in key sectors such as development, investment, banking, and tourism.