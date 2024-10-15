UNIQ debuts new multifunctional iPhone 16 cases with iPhone 16 Pro Max giveaway, here’s how to enter

Get set for adventure with UNIQ’s modern and functional cases for the iPhone 16. Explore the full collection at www.uniqbetterbydesign.com.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2024 – The acclaimed international brand UNIQ, synonymous with sleek and multifunctional phone cases, presents its latest range of iPhone 16 cases, featuring modern designs and elevated customizability. Extending to the iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Pro , and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, the collection is set to appeal to a new generation of discerning and pragmatic iPhone users. Each designed case comes loaded with exceptional features, such as next-gen protective technology, magnetic charging, a grip band for comfort, a handy kickstand and more.

Named Heldro Max, Eleva, Keva Max, and Lyden, these iPhone 16 cases form part of UNIQ’s penetrative venture into embracing diverse lifestyles and disciplines. The built-in functionalities of the cases are designed around the entire newly released iPhone 16 range. Capitalizing on Apple’s latest innovative tools, these cases unlock an extraordinary level of productivity and seamless access.

“We have always designed our accessories for Apple to be a true embodiment of functionality and reliability,” UNIQ Product Design Lead, Gladys Phan said. “As the iPhone 16 paves the way for new possibilities in work and play, our curated case lineup aspires to complement this innovation, infusing each moment with added sense of inspiration and confidence through its impeccable design and attention to detail.”

Heldro Max, for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, is a polycarbonate composite reinforced with a shock-absorbent TPU shell. The kickstand, strengthened by metal rings and hinges, is said to outperform standard plastic alternatives. It also doubles as a grip that makes one-handed use effortless, providing an all-in-one solution for those who crave convenience at their fingertips.

Sharing the same materials and build, Eleva is defined by its integrated aluminum kickstand. Both Heldro Max and Eleva come in three carefully selected colors, designed to complement the distinctive aesthetics of each iPhone 16 Pro colorway.

Simultaneously, Keva Max is a textured profile of military-grade aramid fiber. Drop-tested for the Pro series to emerge unscathed from falls of up to 13 feet, it delivers ultra-tough protection with a minimalist and urbane air. Designed to unfold at the camera lens bezel, the kickstand enables a multitude of viewing angles, redefining what versatility means.

As the pièce de résistance of the collection, Lyden presents a reimagined leatherette case, elevated by aluminum buttons that convey a sense of refined strength. The tactile interplay is complemented by an opulent inner microfiber lining, ensuring every aspect embodies sophistication and exceptional scratch protection. The rich palette of caramel, flint gray, and black accentuates the full-grain finish, offering a sumptuous and elevated experience.

Every phone case in this collection is crafted with precision-engineered, flexible buttons, ensuring impeccable alignment with the newest iPhones, including the advanced camera control button. They are also made compatible with Apple’s proprietary magnetic technology for wireless charging and accessory attachment.

About UNIQ

UNIQ is an international tech accessories brand headquartered in Singapore, renowned for its creation of Apple accessories. Offering iPhone cases, AirPods cases, screen protectors and more, each product at UNIQ seamlessly connects Apple users with their essentials. Expanding its reach, UNIQ now also offers accessories for Samsung devices, catering to diverse lifestyles across the world. With a footprint in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, UNIQ has become a trusted companion to over 150 million consumers worldwide.