Vientiane Province’s Checkpoint Upgraded to International Status

The Ban Vang Local Checkpoint has been officially upgraded to an international border checkpoint, connecting Laos’s Vientiane Province to Thailand’s Loei Province. This development aims to facilitate cross-border trade, tourism, and cooperation between the two provinces.

On 15 October, the opening ceremony, taking place in Vientiane Province, observed attendance from key figures, such as Vientiane Provincial Governor Khamphan Sitthidampha, Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, Loei Province Vice Governor Kittikun Bhutkun, and Thai Ambassador to Laos Morakot Sisavat.

The Ban Vang Checkpoint in Muen district, Vientiane Province, has been operational since 1993, serving as a border checkpoint on the Mekong River. It faces Thailand’s International Checkpoint in Loei Province. The upgrade is viewed as a crucial opportunity for fostering economic and social development in both Laos and Thailand.

The Vientiane Provincial Governor highlighted how the new international status will help ease the movement of goods and people, boost local businesses, and create a closer working relationship between the two provinces. It is part of broader national poverty alleviation and sustainable development goals in Laos.

Additionally, this move is part of Laos’s broader strategy to promote its 2024 tourism campaign, “Travels Laos, Travels Vientiane: Safe, Cultural, Natural, and Historic Appreciation.”

Vientiane Province is strategically positioned as a tourism hub connecting major attractions alongside world heritage sites in Luang Prabang and Xieng Khouang Provinces, among others.