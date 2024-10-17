Boat Racing Festival in Vientiane Draws Crowds, Celebrates Culture

Every October, the excitement of the Lao people comes alive during the Boat Racing Festival, known locally as Boun Suang Huea. Celebrated nationwide, the festival in Vientiane draws locals and visitors to the Mekong riverside, where they gather to cheer for their favorite boat teams.

The festival has deep cultural roots, tracing its origins to the tale of Thao Khamphaphinoy, which tells of a greedy king who coveted a man’s wife, Khamnga. To win her, the king forced her husband, Khampha, to bet on a series of contests: a buffalo fight, a cockfight, and finally, a boat race. After losing the first two bets, Khampha entered the race alone, where the king’s boat capsized, leading to the king’s demise.

The term “Hid 12” refers to twelve traditional festivals passed down through generations in Laos, such as the Boat Racing Festival, the Lao New Year (Pi Mai Laos), and the end of Buddhist Lent. “Khong 14” signifies 14 ancestral customs that guide behavior, such as cleaning one’s feet before entering a home. Together, these concepts represent important cultural practices that have been preserved over time.

Today, the festival tradition continues to be celebrated across the country. In Vientiane, during the day, crowds gather along the Mekong River to watch the traditional boat races with sounds of cheering and drum music.

As night falls, the riverside transforms into a bustling fair, with food stalls, games, and booths bringing the community together. This festival, a key highlight of the Lao calendar, celebrates the end of the three-month Buddhist Lent and has been a cherished tradition for generations.

The food that has long been a part of this celebration, with grilled chicken and Khao Lam (sticky rice in bamboo) being popular must-tries. These dishes are among the festival’s favorites.

This year, Vientiane welcomed not just enthusiastic locals but also many international visitors eager to experience the festivities.

Among them were a couple from Switzerland, who were attending for the first time as they had just started their second trip to Laos.

“I’m surprised at how big this festival is! The music is everywhere, and everyone seems so happy,” said the wife. Her husband added with a chuckle, “It’s a bit loud for me, but it’s fun.”

Another couple of foreign tourists who requested to remain anonymous also expressed their excitement, noting how lively Vientiane feels compared to other areas in Laos, praising the friendliness of the locals they encountered.

However, some locals shared mixed feelings about this year’s festivities.

“It’s my second time here. I love the food and the atmosphere, but it’s really crowded and hot,” said Ice, a local woman from Vientiane.

Meanwhile, local stall owner Noi mentioned that turnout was lower than expected.

“This year, fewer people are coming, and they’re spending less because of the economy,” she said, worried about her unsold goods.

Despite these challenges, the Boat Racing Festival remains a traditional symbol of unity, culture for the Lao people. The lively atmosphere and shared joy make this cherished event a true celebration, bringing together local communities year after year.