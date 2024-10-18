ONYX Hospitality Group Showcases Growth Ambitions and New Openings at ITB Asia 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 October 2024 – ONYX Hospitality Group Thailand’s leading hospitality management company specialising in the management of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, is proud to announce its participation at ITB Asia 2024, Asia’s leading travel trade show. The event takes place from 23rd to 25th October at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

As the company looks to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, ONYX Hospitality Group will present its ambitious growth targets, aiming to manage over 50 hotels and residences by 2025, and 70 by 2028. The group currently manages 46 properties across its renowned brands: Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence.

Highlights at ITB Asia include the announcement of two major hotel openings in Q4 2024: Amari Colombo in Sri Lanka, scheduled for 17th November, and Amari Vientiane in Laos, expected to open by the end of the year. These additions mark a significant milestone in ONYX’s continued expansion across the region.

Furthermore, ONYX Hospitality Group will highlight other upcoming openings in Malaysia, including Shama Medini and OZO Medini, reinforcing the company’s strategic growth focus in key Southeast Asian markets.

“Our vision is to be the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia,” said Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group. “With strong growth in Thailand, Malaysia, and new ventures in destinations like Laos, Sri Lanka, China, and Hong Kong, we’re excited to continue bringing our unique blend of Thai hospitality, contemporary design, and exceptional guest experiences to additional destinations and guests.”

ONYX Hospitality Group’s portfolio is tailored to meet diverse travel preferences, from urban MICE hotels and serviced apartments to luxury resorts, making it a perfect choice for corporate, leisure, and MICE travellers alike. The group’s luxury property, Oriental Residence Bangkok, recently received the prestigious MICHELIN Key award has entered into a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), further elevating its reputation for excellence. In addition, ONYX Hospitality Group is celebrating the remarkable success of its Shama brand, which has experienced significant growth and expansion. With a 200% increase in Thailand over the last five years and a leading position in Hong Kong’s serviced apartment market, Shama has established itself as a top choice for modern travellers.

Key News and Developments:

Amari Colombo Sri Lanka: Opening 17th November 2024

Amari Colombo is strategically situated in Colombo’s vibrant cityscape, offering a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort and traditional Sri Lankan charm. Luxurious accommodation across 167 rooms is tailored to meet the discerning needs of every guest. With a focus on authentic dining and state-of-the-art facilities, the property is poised to deliver an exceptional guest experience catering to both leisure and business travellers.

Amari Vientiane, Laos: Opening Q4 2024

Amari Vientiane, the group’s second Amari brand property in Laos, will join the esteemed Amari Vang Vieng, enhancing ONYX’s presence in this enchanting destination.

Amari Vientiane will offer an exceptional range of world-class amenities, including 248 elegantly designed rooms, a rooftop executive lounge, a specialty rooftop restaurant and bar, extensive event spaces with a ballroom and meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, Breeze Spa, and both adult and children’s pools. Additionally, it will feature a kids’ club and ample parking, all conveniently located just 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport.

Delegates and partners are invited to meet ONYX Hospitality Group at booth D20 to explore partnership opportunities and learn more about the group’s offerings.

Event Details: Dates: 23rd – 25th October 2024

Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group: www.onyx-hospitality.com

