French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development, Nam Theun 2 Inaugurate Centre for Environmental Research, Education

The French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) and Nam Theun 2 Power Company celebrated the grand opening of the International Centre for Environmental Research and Education (CIREN) in Nakai district, Khammouane Province. The event was attended by government officials, environmental experts, community representatives, and international partners.

CIREN will serve as a hub for research, education, and capacity building in environmental conservation. It will focus on equipping local students with the knowledge and skills needed to address environmental challenges and contribute to the sustainable management of natural resources.

“The facility currently includes a fully equipped and operational biology laboratory, featuring state-of-the-art benches, microscopes, laminar flow hoods, and centrifuges, among other essential equipment. This laboratory is specialized for microscopic and molecular biology analyses, which are crucial for research on environmental, animal, and human health. In the near future, we plan to expand the laboratory to include a dedicated space for the reception and preservation of biological samples, as well as a teaching room equipped with pedagogical facilities. This development will further enhance our capacity to conduct critical research and training initiatives,” said Sabrina Locatelli, IRD Country Representative.

In his opening remarks, Nam Theun 2 CEO Marc-Antoine Rupp expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the establishment of CIREN. He highlighted the project’s significance in promoting localized scientific research, which will in turn benefit the study of the area’s rich biodiversity.

“CIREN represents a milestone in our commitment to conservation and education. Through collaboration with the IRD and Nakai Nam Theun National Park, we aim to create a local model for sustainable development in Laos,” Rupp said.

The center’s location in proximity to the Nakai Nam Theun National Park provides a unique opportunity for hands-on learning and research in a diverse and ecologically important area.

Rupp also called upon all stakeholders to join forces in supporting CIREN’s mission.

“By working together, we can strengthen Laos’ scientific community and learn more about the country’s rich biodiversity,” he said.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the collaboration among various sectors to enhance science and technology cooperation in Laos. This is evident in the establishment of the International Centre for Environmental Research and Education, which will serve as a training center for scientists and students, as well as a research hub to provide information to the communities. On behalf of the Ministry of Education and Sports and all Lao sectors, I hope that we will continue to collaborate in scientific research and organize joint activities,” Phout Simmalavong, Minister of Education and Sports.