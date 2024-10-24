Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Released “This is Ili”

XINJIANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2024 – Recently, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang, China released a promotional film ‘This is Ili’ to show the world the unique style from Ili, Xinjiang.

The film is divided into four chapters: culture and inheritance, vitality and hope, poetry and painting, and openness and development. Leading viewers to appreciate the beautiful Yili with magnificent scenery, harmony and prosperity. It’s a pleasant place to travel, live and work.

The film presents a panoramic view of the unique natural resources of the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, the picturesque Nalati, the vast and magnificent Kalajun, the beautiful and colourful Xiata, Tangbula etc.

Landscape of Ili

The vast grassland is heartwarming, subtle fingertip folklore is equally fascinating, such as paper-cutting, embroidery, Aken Aytes, etc. Ili’s deep cultural heritage can be felt and known.

In this fertile land full of vitality and hope, the people live and work in peace and contentment, and live a colourful life. In this historic land of Ili, the eternal standing of the magnificent mountains and rivers and the ever-changing pulse of development, a static and dynamic, everywhere is full of vitality.

Hashtag: #IliKazakh

