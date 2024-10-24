Vietnam, Laos Strengthen Security Ties with Joint Exercise, New Military Camp

Vietnam and Laos have reinforced their defense cooperation with a joint exercise focused on cross-border drug crimes and the construction of a new military camp in Laos, as part of the second Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange, held from 22 to 23 October in Laos.

On 22 October, Vietnam’s defense Minister General Phan Văn Giang and his Lao counterpart, General Chansamone Chanyalath, co-directed a joint exercise in Houaphanh, Laos, aiming to combat drug-related crimes along the shared border. The operation was organized by the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s Son La Province and authorities from Laos’ Houaphanh Province.

The Vietnam-Laos border is a key area for drug trafficking, and both countries have ramped up efforts to tackle this issue. Since 2020, the two sides have dismantled nearly 30 major drug operations, seizing large quantities of narcotics.

On the following day, General Phan Văn Giang and General Chansamone Chanyalath also attended a ceremony to mark the construction of a new camp for the Lao People’s Army’s Border Guard Company 214. Funded by Vietnam, the camp is located in Pong, Sobbao district, Houaphanh Province, and aims to strengthen border security.

The Border Guard Squad 214, established in 2011, is responsible for safeguarding the border. The new headquarters will improve command and control capabilities, helping to maintain a secure and peaceful border between the two countries.