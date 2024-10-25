Vientiane Special Economic Zones Attract Over USD 622 Million in Investment in First Nine Months of 2024

During the first nine months of 2024, Vientiane’s five special economic zones (SEZs) attracted investments from 39 new domestic and foreign companies, totaling USD 622.59 million in capital investment and USD 224.51 million in registered capital. This performance surpassed the city’s annual target of 35 companies.

This update was shared at a recent meeting at the Vientiane Government Office, led by Deputy Governor of the Bank of Laos, Suliwat Suvanajumkham, and Deputy Governor of Vientiane Capital, Sirilat Nongsin Thongpheng. The meeting focused on the progress made in line with the national agenda and the goals outlined in the 9th National Economic Development Plan.

Deputy Governor Sirilat reported on Vientiane’s ongoing investment attraction efforts, which began in 2021, with projects spanning several sectors, including agriculture and forestry, industry and trade, media, culture, and tourism, and public works and transport.

So far, 12 of these projects have attracted investor interest. Of these, seven have received investment and concession approvals, four are in the feasibility study phase, and one is still in the proposal stage.

The five SEZs—Xaysettha Comprehensive Development Zone, Bueng That Luang Special Economic Zone, Long Thang-Vientiane Special Economic Zone, Dong Pho Si Special Economic Zone, and Vientiane Logistics Zone—are progressing, particularly in infrastructure development, including residential buildings and factories.

Among the 39 new investments, 24 came from foreign companies, seven from domestic firms, and eight were joint ventures. To date, realized investments total USD 40.32 million.

This strong growth highlights Vientiane’s strategic position in attracting foreign investment and driving economic development in Laos.