First direct export of new energy buses from Guizhou to Laos begins via China-Laos Railway

CGTN – A train carrying 28 China-made new energy buses departed on 28 October from the Dulaying International Land-Sea Logistics Port in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, heading for Vientiane, Laos. This shipment marks Guizhou’s first direct export of locally produced new energy buses to Laos via the China-Laos Railway.

This new logistics channel through the China-Laos Railway offers a dedicated, efficient route for Guizhou’s automobile exports to Laos, facilitating further trade and cooperation, according to Zhang Yongjun, general manager of Guiyang International Land Port Company. The buses are expected to arrive in Vientiane within seven days.

Totally, 55 new energy buses will be shipped to Laos in two batches, with a second train carrying 27 additional buses scheduled for departure on Tuesday. China, a strong advocate for sustainable transport, is focused on New Energy Buses (NEBs), including electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell buses. These NEBs, powered by alternative fuels, are part of China’s ongoing commitment to cleaner public transit solutions.

These Guizhou-made buses, equipped with advanced electric technology and intelligent control systems, deliver zero emissions, low noise and smooth operation. Once in Vientiane, they will support the city’s first intelligent and modern rapid transit system.

“To ensure a smooth export process, involved departments coordinated closely on logistics, including cargo organization, capacity planning, transport services and customs clearance,” said Zhang. “The teams worked to streamline everything from testing and customs declaration to export and delivery, promoting Guizhou’s new energy buses on an international scale.”