Miss Grand Myanmar Steps Down as Second Runner-Up After Miss Grand International Ruling

Controversy erupted in the international pageant community after Miss Grand Myanmar, Thae Su Nyein, stepped down from her position as 2nd runner-up following a ruling by Miss Grand International (MGI), which held its latest pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on 25 October.

The controversy intensified when Thae’s National Director, Htoo Ant Lwin, publicly removed her crown and sash during the pageant finale, sparking debate over MGI’s handling of the situation and Thae’s placement in the competition.

Shortly after that, on 28 October, the MGI organization officially announced the revocation of Thae Su Nyein’s 2nd runner-up title, citing her actions and behavior as a violation of the organization’s rules and standards. This announcement was posted on the official MGI page.

Miss Grand International, a Thailand-based pageant organization led by Nawat Itsaragrisil, annually gathers contestants from around the world, awarding the “Golden Crown” to the winner alongside numerous prizes.

This year, MGI crowned Miss Grand India, Rachel Gupta, as Miss Grand International. Christine Juliane Opiaza from the Philippines was named first runner-up, and Thae Su Nyein from Myanmar took the 2nd runner-up spot. However, this outcome sparked discontent from Thae and her National Director, Htoo Ant Lwin. In a public display, Htoo Ant Lwin removed Thae’s crown and sash while she was in tears and escorted her off the stage.

Thae later addressed her supporters in Myanmar through a live broadcast on Facebook. She clarified that her tears were not due to losing the crown but rather due to disappointment on behalf of her supporters.

“I cried not because I didn’t deserve the second runner up, not because all of those. Just not only for me but for all of the people from my country, they all hoped for this crown and they’re all fighting together,” Thae stated.

She also made an official live-streamed statement declining the title, despite an offer from Nawat to reinstate it. Thae clarified that her choice was her own decision, rooted in a belief that the outcome did not fairly reflect her efforts.

“I’m not controlled by anyone, I just take my own decisions. I give back my second runner-up crown just because we don’t get what we deserve,” she said.

The controversy surrounding Thae Su Nyein and her decision to step down as 2nd runner-up has sparked significant discussion within the pageant community. This situation highlights the emotional challenges faced by contestants and the responsibilities of pageant organizers.