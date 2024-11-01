Outback Steakhouse celebrates its 25th anniversary in Hong Kong

Themed “A Journey of Flavors, a Sharing of Taste”, the promotional video is about a father and son who work together to solve any challenge they face, symbolizing Outback’s growth with customers over the years.

November 15 to 30: Half price for the second steak, applicable for all steak dishes in the Daytime Specials and A La Carte menus. Discount will be applied to the lower price steak offer.

From now until December 15, two value special dishes, including Aussie Cheese Fries with Beacon and Crispy Fried Chicken Drumette, are priced at $25. With a minimum spend of $200, each table with 1 to 2 guests can order 1 special dish, 3 to 4 guests can order 2 special dishes. For every 2 additional guests can order another additional dish. The offer is available after 5pm everyday.

Finale Event: Outback 25th anniversary finale event is tentatively scheduled for mid-December. Details will be announced later.



A newly launched Happy Hour promotion: From Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6:30pm, drink combos are up to 41% off, in addition to a variety of snacks and dessert special offers. Outback, Where Cheers Begin!

Bonus offer for Prestige Membership: If you join or renew your Prestige Membership between November 8 and December 15, you will receive five bonus coupons in addition to the original membership privileges. The bonus coupons include a free Aussie Cheese Fries with Bacon, a free Chocolate Thunder From Down Under, 50% off for beverage, 25% off for USDA Tomahawk Steak and 25% off for catering service.