Salavan Province Teams Up with Singapore for New Wind Power Project

Salavan Province has launched plans to build its first wind power production after joining forces with a Singapore-based company to conduct a feasibility study on a new wind power project.

The agreement was made official on 25 October. Salavan’s Head of the Planning and Investment Phosy Keosiphandone, Head of Department of Energy and Mines Phothiya Vongchomsi and Singapore’s Mind Bridge Consulting & Developing Pte. Ltd. President Xern Terxide signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the construction of a wind farm with an installed capacity of 5 MW.

Under the agreement, the Singapore-based company is set to launch a survey and conduct economic and technical feasibility studies, explore the project scope, and evaluate the capacity and viability of investment in wind energy development in the proposed area. They will also provide an economic and technical analysis of the proposed wind farm and estimate the impacts on the environment and local communities.

This collaboration aims to Salavan leverage its renewable energy resources and set a foundation for sustainable energy development in the region.

According to the deputy governor of Salavanh Padermphone Sonthany, this project is a result of the government’s goal to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix by 2025. To ensure its success, they are offered to encourage investment, particularly in wind energy projects.

Padeumphone added that Laos has potential in producing electricity from wind, hydropower, and solar energy due to its favorable geographical features, hence the convenience in launching wind energy projects.

In 2023, Laos had a total installed capacity of 11,661 MW, including 81 hydropower plants, eight solar power plants, four biomass plants, and one coal-fired power plant, generating approximately 58,813 million kWh annually.