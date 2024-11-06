Artistic Biomedical Limited Company Garners Two Accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2024 – Artistic Biomedical Limited Company took home two awards at this year’s Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Taiwan Chapter, held at the Grand Hyatt Taipei on 13 September. The APEA is Asia’s leading awards ceremony recognizing outstanding entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable leadership in business.

Since its founding in 2012, Artistic Biomedical has transformed the Taiwanese dental market. Its focus on timely service, affordable prices, and ensuring there is a professional team to provide Taiwanese citizens with a new healthcare experience. Through strategic branding, marketing, and global expansion, Artistic Biomedical has become a leading brand and innovator in the dental industry.

During the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 ceremony, Artistic Biomedical was recognized with an accolade under the ‘Inspirational Brand’ category while the company’s founder and chairman, Ms. Lai Hung, received an award under the ‘Master Entrepreneur’ category.

From humble beginnings in a single-parent family, Ms. Lai Hung’s determination and ambition led her to open her first dental clinic while she was still a university student. Today, she is a successful businesswoman, a mother, and a champion for medical justice. Her management philosophy, “Let Numbers Speak and Strength Prove,” has transformed Artistic Biomedical into a highly efficient and automated team, earning the company’s reputation for excellence in the market.

Understanding the anxiety surrounding dental implant costs, Ms. Lai Hung championed affordable and transparent dental care. She aimed to create a more welcoming and informative clinical environment, dispelling patients’ fears about the doctor’s authority and unclear treatment costs. Her goal was to encourage more people to seek dental care without hesitation.

Ms. Lai Hung’s belief in continuous innovation has guided Artistic Biomedical through years of challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the company has expanded rapidly, reaching over 22 clinics across Taiwan with nearly 200 employees. In 2023, Artistic Biomedical achieved an annual revenue of NTD 700 million, representing a remarkable 102% year-on-year growth.

Artistic Dental plans to announce a strategic partnership that will expand access to high-quality, affordable dental care both in Taiwan and internationally. This partnership will pave the way for the brand’s expansion into Southeast Asia, marking a significant milestone in its global growth.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.