Merlin Entertainments Group’s Madame Tussauds Hong Kong – Exciting Debut of Ahn Hyo Seop’s New Wax Figure Expected to Fuel “Romantic Proposal” Craze

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop’s new wax figure will be joining Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

The beloved actor had visited Hong Kong last year in his Asia tour and now is making a special comeback soon! Fans have eagerly awaited the chance to see their favourite star up close again.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s exceptional performances in dramas like Business Proposal, A Time Called You, Dr. Romantic Season 2, Dr. Romantic Season 3, and Lovers of the Red Sky have garnered global recognition and contributed significantly to his success. He is also set to star in the highly anticipated movie “The Prophet: Omniscient Reader”, based on a popular web novel with 200 million views since 2018. Fans are eagerly anticipating the surprise he is preparing for his upcoming 10th debut anniversary.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is expected to fuel “Romantic Proposal” craze with Ahn Hyo Seop in the first half of 2025. Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, commented, “Whilst we only observe Ahn Hyo Seop’s versatile on-screen persona, we acknowledge the unseen efforts behind it. We are honoured to collaborate with this energetic celebrity and hope all guests will support the K-Wave Zone’s development in the forthcoming year.”

Anticipated to be unveiled in the first half of 2025, Ahn Hyo Seop’s new wax figure is poised to be Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s first surprise for fans of Korean culture next year. To stay informed, follow us on social media for updates and details.

About Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Featuring 11 incredible Zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favourite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Hong Kong houses over 100 wax figures! But this gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction Guests will marvel at our incredible immersive, interactive technology at every turn!

Originally opened in August 2000, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is the first permanent Madame Tussauds in Asia. We have over 24 unique locations around the globe, from New York to Shanghai, Amsterdam to Sydney – and of course London, where the story began. Throughout our 260+ year history, Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebrities, stars and heroes – in mind-blowingly accurate detail – giving visitors the opportunity to brush shoulders with their idols and LITERALLY reach for the stars!

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong welcomes guests from 10:30am to 9:30pm daily (last admission is at 8:30pm). For ticket enquiries, please call (852) 2849 6966 or visit https://www.madametussauds.com/hong-kong/

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.