ICONSIAM Showcases Thai Culture with “ICONSIAM THAICONIC LOY KRATHONG” Festival, Strengthening Thailand’s Global Standing

This year’s Loy Krathong event at ICONSIAM celebrates Thai cultural heritage, promotes sustainability, and shines a global spotlight on Thai culture



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 November 2024 – ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, once again celebrates the Loy Krathong Festival on a grand scale through the “ICONSIAM THAICONIC LOY KRATHONG” event under the theme “The Flowing Legacy of Thai Spirit.” This event invites Thais and tourists from around the world to immerse themselves in a variety of cultural activities including dressing in traditional Thai attire and release eco-friendly krathongs made from natural and recycled materials. This act pays homage to the River of Prosperity, a symbol connecting generations, and continues Thailand’s cultural legacy through a new, sustainable approach to the Loy Krathong festival. Visitors can explore an eco-friendly international krathong exhibition from 15 embassies, and experience the unique cultural heritage of Loy Krathong in five provinces of Thailand supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Visitors can enjoy spectacular cultural performances and the procession of Nang Noppamas in traditional Thai attire featuring sustainable materials. The event also includes performances by traditional Thai bands, as well as a mini-concert by a well-known artist, all set against the captivating backdrop of the Chao Phraya River.

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., shared, “In collaboration with our public and private partners, we are organizing a grand ICONSIAM THAICONIC LOY KRATHONG event under the theme ‘The Flowing Legacy of Thai Spirit.’ We invite Thais and tourists to wear traditional Thai attire, participate in krathong floating as a tribute to the River of Prosperity, and preserve Thailand’s rich cultural heritage through a new and sustainable Loy Krathong experience. ICONSIAM is dedicated to showcasing the best of Thai culture and lifestyle to a global audience. By providing world-class experiences and promoting Thai heritage, we aim to elevate Thailand’s international reputation and inspire people from every generation to appreciate Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.

Highlights of ICONSIAM THAICONIC LOY KRATHONG

Eco-Friendly International Krathong Exhibition Inspired by 15 Embassies

The “International Krathong Exhibition” showcases krathong designs from 15 countries, to connect Thai traditions with diverse cultures of other countries by conveying the distinctive identity stories inspired by various embassies through Thai Krathongs. The “International Krathong Exhibition” is being held for the 6th consecutive year and invites embassies from 15 countries: Chile, People’s Republic of China, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Philippines, United States, France, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Nepal, and Vietnam to join in creating ideas to convey arts, culture, traditions, and history under the concept of Upcycled Kratong or eco-friendly Krathongs. These Krathongs are created by students from various institutions, and talented Thai artists. Almost every component is made from various types of waste materials from ICONSIAM’s 360 Waste Journey to Zero Waste project, which are recycled and upcycled, creating works of art for the public to admire from November 2-17, 2024 at ICONLUXE, M floor, ICONSIAM.

Experience the beautiful culture of the Loy Krathong tradition in 5 unique areas by the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The five provinces include Yi Peng Lantern Festival of Chiang Mai Province, Coconut-Shell Krathong of Tak Province, Raised Lanterns, Hanging Lanterns: Loy Krathong and Candle Festival of Sukhothai Province, Samana Nam Kuen Peng Seng Prateep of Roi Et Province and Loy Krathong Kab Kluai Festival of Samut Songkhram Province.

Procession of Nang Noppamas and Cultural Performances

The Nang Noppamas procession, led by Becky-Rebecca Armstrong in her debut as Nang Noppamas, will feature sustainable traditional Thai attire, symbolizing the festival’s elegance and environmental mindfulness. Visitors will also enjoy cultural performances and traditional music that highlight the beauty and richness of Thai heritage. Visitors can also enjoy the Live music and special performances from leading artists, including a mini-concert by Nont Tanont and the Thai folk bands.

The ICONSIAM Krathong Rail for Eco-Friendly Floating

To support environmentally friendly krathong floating, ICONSIAM introduces a unique krathong rail. This initiative, supported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, ensures easy krathong release while capturing waste for responsible disposal post-festival.

Traditional Market Experience at SOOKSIAM

Starting from 5- 18 November 2024, the Loy Krathong event under the theme “Melodies of the River,” at SOOKSIAM (G Floor) invites visitors to wear traditional Thai attire, to float a krathong made from natural materials from palm leaves at the eco-friendly krathong float pond, and take beautiful photos in a giant krathong at the central region pond.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at “ICONSIAM THAICONIC LOY KRATHONG” on Friday, November 15, 2024, starting from 5:30 p.m. onwards at River Park, ICONSIAM. Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere featuring cultural performances, traditional music, and stunning views of the Chao Phraya River. Gather your friends and family to partake in this celebration of light, prosperity, and togetherness. For further information about the festivities, please visit https://www.iconsiam.com/en/events&activities/thaiconic-loy-krathong or follow our Facebook page: ICONSIAM

Hashtag: #ICONSIAM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.