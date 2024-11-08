Significant Progress Made in Preparing for Lao’s 5th Population and Housing Census

The Lao Statistics Bureau, Ministry of Planning and Investment and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) held a stakeholder meeting to strengthen the preparations of the upcoming 5th Population and Housing Census (PHC) on 8 November in Vientiane Laos, scheduled for 2025.

Chaired by Phonesaly Souksavath, Deputy Minister and Head of Lao Statistics Bureau, the 2nd Pre-Roundtable Implementation Meeting (Pre-RTIM) and 5th Stakeholder Briefing highlighted significant progress in the census preparation as well as key challenges encountered and actions to be taken for the upcoming main census scheduled for 2025.

Over the first half of 2024, with UNFPA support the Lao Statistics Bureau (LSB), made significant strides in building strategic partnerships with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Luxembourg Aid and Development.

These new partnerships complement existing collaborations with USAID and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), providing vital financial support for the preparation and implementation of the census. In addition, China Aid also joined to support the census in a direct collaboration with LSB.

Apart from this, collaborations with civil society, the private sector, and international experts have been strengthened, contributing to the success of the pilot conducted earlier this year. Another key milestone was the establishment of a census policy that incorporates gender equality and ensures equal representation.

In her opening remark at the meeting, on behalf of the Laos, Phonesaly Souksavath, expressed appreciation to UNFPA and development partners as well as her gratitude to the line ministries for their contribution in the ongoing census preparation.

She also emphasized the importance of the census, adding that the finding will be a source of important data for explaining demographic trends in Laos and identifying socio-economic conditions and vulnerabilities of the Lao population.

The upcoming census results will also play a pivotal role in monitoring and effective implementation of the current five year national social-economic development plan (2021-2025) and shaping the new direction for 2026-2030, she said.

She also said that the collected data will provide a crucial point of reference for assessing Lao’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) PoA and its efforts to graduate from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

Kambiz Kabiri, Policy and Census Coordinator, delivered a speech on behalf of UNFPA at the meeting, calling for stronger partnerships, collective action, and support from all relevant sectors and stakeholders to address existing challenges and gaps, ensuring the 5th census will be carried out in quality and cost-effective ways.

He also reaffirmed UNFPA’s commitment to support Lao Statistics Bureau in all aspects and phases of the census including pre-enumeration, enumeration and post-enumeration measures.

Recognizing the critical need for accurate, timely, and reliable data, Lao PDR has started preparing for this key national exercise since 2021. With technical support from UNFPA and the national and international experts, the census will apply digital technology, using handheld devices and GIS-based mapping to ensure timely and precise data collection.

An estimated 13,000 census field staff will be recruited to gather data from approximately 1.4 million households across 18 provinces; the census will serve as the cornerstone for the country’s future planning and development.