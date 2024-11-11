AI in finance by global broker Octa: transforming investment strategies for the future

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2024 – AI has already made a profound impact on the financial markets. Its ability to predict trends, execute trades swiftly, and manage risk is transforming investment strategies at its core. Since it allows companies to provide enhanced user experience with improved accuracy and personalisation, businesses have started to adopt the tech and implement AI-based solutions. NVIDIA’s 2024 survey revealed that over 60% of financial services firms have already integrated AI into their processes, while another 25% are actively planning to do so. These companies use AI to improve decision-making, streamline operations, and enhance risk management. According to BCG , AI has the potential to increase financial services productivity by as much as 40% by 2025. In this article, we’ll explore how AI changes the investment landscape and highlight practical examples of its application in the financial sector.

The role of AI in financial markets

The financial sector’s integration of AI isn’t just about data processing or speed; it’s a multi-dimensional transformation. According to NVIDIA, AI in finance is now used for fraud detection, predictive analysis, and even customer service. AI’s ability to sift through massive data sets, identify hidden patterns, and make accurate predictions is unparalleled. Whether it’s historical market data, social media sentiment, or financial reports, AI systems are increasingly relied upon to forecast market movements, which facilitates trading. For instance, with AI-based tools like OctaVision, which provides AI-driven analysis, traders can quickly, easily, and more accurately assess market data and identify potential opportunities. Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa, a globally recognised licensed broker, remarks: ‘AI’s growing role in trading and investment isn’t just about speed or data processing. Its real value lies in its ability to offer retail traders access to sophisticated analytical tools, empowering them to make more informed, data-driven decisions’.



Besides these AI-driven benefits, the tech allows for new user experiences, such as:

Algorithmic trading: AI-powered trading platforms can now execute trades at speeds impossible for humans to match. According to IBM’s report, around 80% of financial firms leverage AI for real-time market analysis and trade execution. This has contributed to the growth of high-frequency trading (HFT), which allows thousands of trades to be made in microseconds.

AI-powered trading platforms can now execute trades at speeds impossible for humans to match. According to IBM’s report, around 80% of financial firms leverage AI for real-time market analysis and trade execution. This has contributed to the growth of high-frequency trading (HFT), which allows thousands of trades to be made in microseconds. Portfolio management: AI also plays a critical role in portfolio diversification. By assessing economic trends, geopolitical risks, and historical data, AI helps create more balanced portfolios. Forbes highlights that AI-powered portfolio management can reduce risk exposure by up to 25%, an advantage in volatile markets.



Real-life examples of AI in finance

Several top financial institutions demonstrate how AI is changing the landscape. Renaissance Technologies, for instance, has leveraged AI-driven models for decades to power its Medallion Fund. This fund, often described as one of the most successful in history, employs machine learning to identify trading patterns that are otherwise invisible to human traders. Over the past few decades, the fund’s AI-driven approach has helped generate annualised returns exceeding 66%, a feat nearly unmatched in the industry.

Similarly, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, utilises AI-driven tools to track market trends and improve its investment strategies. Their partnership with Microsoft and NVIDIA underscores the importance of building robust AI infrastructures to stay competitive in global markets.

The opportunities and risks of AI in trading

While the benefits of AI in trading are compelling, it’s essential to acknowledge the risks. According to the State of AI in Financial Services: 2024 Trends report, one of the major challenges for businesses is preserving data privacy and building secure AI: 84% of financial organisations have already implemented or plan to implement a framework to govern how AI will be built, trained, and used to adhere to business principles and relevant regulation.

For traders and investors, a key concern is over-reliance on algorithms. They might become too dependent on AI systems, leading to a disconnect from market fundamentals. In extreme cases, this could result in flash crashes, where AI systems react too quickly to market anomalies, causing extreme volatility in short periods.

Furthermore, AI models are only as good as the data they’re trained on. Poor data quality can lead to inaccurate predictions, which, in turn, may cause significant financial losses. This is why financial institutions must prioritise data integrity and transparency when deploying AI systems.

Despite these challenges, the risks can be mitigated through a combination of human oversight and continuous model improvement. When used responsibly, AI provides immense value to investors by reducing human error and making more informed, data-driven decisions.

Here are a few practical steps for those considering integrating AI into their trading strategies:

Test AI tools before full integration: for example, through demo accounts or backtesting. This allows investors to see how the AI performs under different market conditions without risking real capital. Stay informed: the AI sphere constantly evolves, with new tools and models emerging regularly. Stay updated on the latest advancements in AI to ensure you’re leveraging the most up-to-date technologies. Diversify with AI: don’t rely solely on AI for trading decisions. Use it as part of a broader strategy that includes traditional analysis and risk management techniques.

AI’s role in the financial markets is undeniably transformative. From automating trades to providing deeper market insights, AI offers investors tools to stay ahead in an increasingly complex financial landscape. While there are risks, these can be managed through a balanced approach that combines human intuition with machine intelligence. As AI technology advances, it’s clear that its influence on the world of investments will only continue to grow, shaping the future of trading for years to come.

