Xieng Khouang to Celebrate Khao Kai Noi Festival, Showcasing Laos’ Premium Rice

Xieng Khouang Province is set to host the Khao Kai Noi Festival from 25 to 30 November, celebrating Laos’s prized Khao Kai Noi rice – a fragrant sticky rice renowned for its flavor and quality.

Organized by the Department of Information, Tourism, and Culture, the festival will showcase a range of cultural and culinary events, including replica rice haystacks, exhibitions on the famous Plain of Jars, a traditional Rice Baci ceremony, and agricultural displays.

Other highlights include cooking contests, a Miss Khao Kai Noi competition, a double-drumming contest, and a business forum for entrepreneurs and agricultural producers. The festivities will culminate with a concert at the provincial museum.

The festival promotes the unique qualities of Khao Kai Noi rice, attracts tourists, and expands market opportunities. It aims to deepen appreciation for this northern Laos specialty and invites visitors to enjoy Xieng Khouang Province’s agricultural heritage and culture.

According to Champa Mueanglao magazine, Khao Kai Noi, the only Lao rice variety with Geographical Indication status, holds special cultural and culinary importance.

Known for its unique aroma, softness, and high quality, this rice thrives in Xieng Khouang’s cool climate. It has also earned a place on the Slow Food Foundation’s ‘Ark of Taste’ catalog, which celebrates heritage foods produced sustainably.