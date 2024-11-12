Nam Theun 2 Power Company Earns Laos’ First International Anti-Bribery Certification

Nam Theun 2 Power Company Ltd. (Nam Theun 2) has recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first company in Laos to receive the ISO 37001:2016 or the Anti-Bribery Management Systems certification on 6 September. This prestigious certification underscores Nam Theun 2’s commitment to upholding transparency and integrity, with the endorsement of its shareholders Electricité de France (EDF), Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO) and Lao Holding State Enterprise (LHSE).

ISO 37001:2016 is an internationally recognized standard for anti-bribery management systems. It sets out the criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving an anti-corruption compliance program. This certification is a demonstration of Nam Theun 2’s goal to achieve a transparent and ethical business environment through the review and improvement of its existing processes.

Marc-Antoine RUPP, CEO of Nam Theun 2 Power Company, expressed his enthusiasm about this achievement: “We are honored to receive this international recognition. This achievement reflects our commitment to integrity and ethical business practices. It also reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in our dealings and interactions with stakeholders. Through this certification, we are establishing the framework which will allow us to further enhance our performance in these matters”

The certification process involved a rigorous assessment of Nam Theun 2’s anti-bribery management systems and practices. This included the appointment of an Ethics and Compliance Working Group, the comprehensive reviewing of policies and procedures to meet the ISO standard requirements, improving current processes and implementing controls designed to prevent, detect, and address corruption.

The ISO 37001:2016 certification comes at a time when there is an increasing global emphasis on corporate governance and ethical conduct. By achieving this certification, Nam Theun 2 not only adheres with international standards but also sets a benchmark for other companies in Laos to follow.

Nam Theun 2 Power Company Ltd. operates the Nam Theun 2 Hydroelectric power plant, one of Laos’ largest infrastructure projects, and is dedicated to sustainable development and social responsibility. This certification is a further testament to Nam Theun 2’s commitment to ethical practices and its role as a responsible corporate citizen.