The Happi Loft Hosts Christmas Charity Celebration to Spread Holiday Cheer to Underprivileged Children

Partnering with Local Shelters, The Happi Loft Brings Festive Cheer with Personalised Gifts, Holiday Crafts, and Cookie Decorating Activities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2024 – This December, The Happi Loft, a premier event space known for its welcoming ambiance and community-centred events, will transform into a festive winter wonderland for a special Christmas Charity Celebration on December 23, 2024. Designed to bring holiday cheer to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate, this event is made possible through a unique partnership with local shelters and businesses, all coming together to make the season brighter for underprivileged children.



The Christmas Charity Celebration promises an unforgettable day filled with holiday-themed activities, games, and festive treats. Local businesses have generously donated gifts, decorations, and holiday snacks to ensure that each child can experience the magic of the season. Children will have the opportunity to decorate holiday cookies, create crafts, and enjoy a visit from Santa Claus, who will be distributing personalised gifts to each child in attendance.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together in such a meaningful way,” said Herron Ho, Co-Founder. “The holiday season is a time for joy, and this event allows us to extend that joy to children who may not otherwise have a Christmas celebration. At The Happi Loft, we are committed to fostering a spirit of giving and inclusivity, and we’re honoured to provide a space where the community can come together for such a wonderful cause.”

In addition to supporting an important initiative, attendees will have the opportunity to tour The Happi Loft’s 2,000 square foot event space, a versatile venue known for its floor-to-ceiling windows, minimalist design, and welcoming atmosphere. Ideal for family gatherings, corporate events, and holiday parties, The Happi Loft will make every event a truly memorable celebration.

The Happi Loft invites community members and families to join in the celebration, help spread holiday cheer, and learn more about the impact of supporting local children’s organisations.

The Happi Loft

Located in the heart of Singapore, The Happi Loft offers a spacious, 2,000 square foot venue perfect for hosting a wide range of events, including birthdays, corporate events, workshops, and holiday gatherings. With its floor-to-ceiling windows and modern, minimalist design, The Happi Loft is designed to allow for maximum personalisation, creating a memorable experience for each client. Known for exceptional amenities and a dedicated event planning team, The Happi Loft provides seamless support and coordination services to ensure every event is a success. As a hub for community and celebration, The Happi Loft has become the go-to choice for elegant, affordable, and flexible event space in Singapore.