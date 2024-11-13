30 Years and Beyond – CEIBS hosts 30th Anniversary Celebration

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 – China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) today held a grand celebration at its Shanghai campus marking its 30th anniversary, a milestone representing decades of remarkable growth and global impact.

On November 8, 1994, with dedicated support from the Chinese government and European Union (EU) and driven forward by the Shanghai Municipal Government and the European Commission, CEIBS was established with Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) serving as its executive partners, ushering in a new chapter in Chinese management education. Over the past 30 years since, CEIBS has grown in tandem with the Chinese economy and developed alongside China’s integration with the global community. Committed to educating responsible leaders versed in “China Depth, Global Breadth” in line with its motto of “Conscientiousness, Innovation and Excellence”, CEIBS has achieved remarkable success in global management education and acted as a vital bridge for facilitating economic and cultural exchange between China and Europe. Now, the school continues to work towards its mission of becoming the most respected international business school in the world.

On behalf of Shanghai Municipal Government, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng extended warm congratulations to the CEIBS community and noted that, as a role model of EU-China cooperation, CEIBS has grown into a world-class business school and contributed greatly to Shanghai’s international profile. As the city aims to become a modern, globally impactful urban centre, Mayor Gong expressed his hope that CEIBS will continue its development into a top-tier global business school rooted in China. Key priorities, he added, include continuing to grow as a hub for cultivating top entrepreneurs, leading in innovation in global management education, and strengthening international collaboration to attract world-class companies and talent to Shanghai.

During a warm and insightful speech, EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo offered his congratulations to CEIBS, noting that over the past 30 years the school, as a joint venture between China and the EU, has grown from merely a “seed” into a mighty “tree” with over 30,000 alumni, and has provided management training for more than 260,000 executives worldwide. “I hope that China and the EU can resume normal business and investment relations through more people-to-people changes, and we believe that CEIBS has a big role to play in this regard,” he said, adding that the EU will continue to support CEIBS by providing any resources necessary for its development.

Reflecting the remarkable journey that CEIBS has taken over the past three decades, CEIBS President Wang Hong highlighted the school’s achievements in its Eight Strategic Priorities, namely: reinforce CEIBS’ top-tier position; expand CEIBS’ world-class faculty; create signature research areas; diversify CEIBS’ programme portfolio; bridge China and Europe; serve regional development strategies; exemplify CSR education; and empower CEIBS alumni.

Over the past thirty years, CEIBS has grown from an idea, a bold vision of educational collaboration between China and the world, into a beacon of global management education. CEIBS’ success has been driven by China’s remarkable economic growth and by the mutual integration of China and the global community. As it stands at a new starting point, CEIBS remains committed to upholding its mission with dedication and perseverance and continuing to contribute both to China’s reform and opening-up, and to greater cooperation and collaboration between China with the world.

